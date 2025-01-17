Before applying for SSI payments, the Social Security Administration recommends checking all the eligibility requirements. Are you aged 65? Or do you have a qualifying disability? Perhaps you are blind? If you are in one of these 3 situations, you still have chances to apply for Supplemental Security Income and get approval from the Administration.

Then, you need to have a low income and have little or no resources. That means you have little money in your earnings and your bank account. Therefore, you find it difficult to get buy and buy essential things after paying rent, mortgage, bills, and other housing costs. do you feel identified? Here are the 5 simple steps to apply for this monthly payments.

SSI payments application

It is true that you can call the Social Security Administration and make an appointment to get your application sorted. However, you could start your application from home.

In this way, you will avoid unnecessary journeys to the closest local office. The first step to apply for SSI online will be to visit SSA’s Disability section if you have a medical condition. Here’s the official website: https://www.ssa.gov/disability.

Another possibility is to go to the website: https://www.ssa.gov/apply/ssi. Select if you or the person who is applying for SSI is an adult or a child. Then, choose if you are applying for having a disability or for being age 65+.

SSI for disability or for age 65+

Sometimes you may not have other option but to make an appointment. If the Social Security tool allows you to go on with your application, click on the “Start application” button. If you had previously saved an application, click on 2Finish existing application”.

Once you have clicked on the “Start Application” choice, read through the given information and tick the box “I understand and agree to the above statements.” if it’s clear and you agree to it.

Again, select the “Start a New Application”. Choose the person who is completing this application. Do you have a my Social Security account? Click “yes” or “no”. Finally, log in and complete the form to apply. Summing up: