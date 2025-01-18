More than 7 million Americans receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. These disability benefits represent about 10% of the total of Social Security beneficiaries. Since not all of them receive their monthly payment on the same date, it is important to know the requirements to get money from the Agency on January 22, 2025.

First of all, your birth date must be from the twenty-first to the thirty-first. Meeting the birthday requirement is essential. However, this will not be the only condition SSA has set for getting this money.

Other conditions to get SSDI on the 22nd

To get the third round of Wednesday payments, SSDI recipients must have started collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997. That is, not before May 1997. In fact, those who have been on this disability benefit for fewer years.

What is more, your disability must continue. Remember that if you no longer have a medical condition, you will lose your SSDI payments. This is often possible after surgery, new medical breakthroughs or effective treatment or techniques applied to recover from it.

Thus, you must report any health improvements as soon as they take place. SSA should know about these changes or you may have to face overpayments. Last, but not least, you cannot be an SSI recipient to get the SSDI payment on January 22, 2025.

3rd round of SSDI payments: amounts

On average, the Social Security Disability Insurance program pays about $1,580. Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, these monthly payments have gone up by about 38 dollars per month.

The amount of the SSDI payments will depend on the number of years you worked for, the wages you had, and the taxes you paid to Social Security. The age you applied for Disability Insurance benefits also matters.

The earlier you file for Social Security, the lower your monthly payment will be. Nevertheless, it is not possible to choose when you have a medical condition and it could be in your 20s or 30s. High earners who worked for 35 years and filed as late as SSA allows can get up to $4,018 in 2025.