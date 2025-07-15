Achieving key milestones in customer service transformation is what the Social Security Administration (SSA) has been looking forward to accomplishing. As a matter of fact, the Agency has continued upgrading SSA’s telephone technology across the United States. What is more, it has deployed the platform to 841 field offices, which represent about 70% of the field offices in our country.

Needless to say, many Social Security customers were not happy with the wait times they had to bear when they needed to contact the Agency. However, there has been a 35% reduction in wait times. So, reducing the average speed of answer, also known as (ASA), on the 800 Number to just 13 minutes has been a great achievement. The current figures have been compared to this time last year. If compared to last year’s annual average, it is a 50% reduction.

Social Security Fairness Act payments completed

The Agency has been able to complete all the Social Security Fairness Act payments, and it has been done five months ahead of schedule. Actually, the Administration has already paid 3.1 million payments.

Thus, all Americans who qualified for the Fairness Act payments must have received their money by now. Obviously, millions of Americans were waiting for their money, so receiving it five months in advance is great news.

Apart from reducing wait times and issuing SSFA payments 5 months in advance, the SSA has optimized technology on the 800 Number. In this way, the SSA has managed to answer 90% of calls using an automated self-service option, or those who prefer it, can make use of the callback system.

Undoubtedly, wait times have decreased a great deal. Recipients must be happier because hold times have been reduced. Apart from better technology, the SSA has implemented a new service model in field offices. Again, there has been a reduction in wait times, and it is about 10%.

Social Security disability claims backlog

Another great achievement is decreasing the initial disability claims backlog by about 25%. While there were 1.2 million cases that were pending in the summer of 2024, it has been reduced to 950,000 cases pending in July 2025.

That is approximately 250,000 lower. Therefore, it is a key milestone in customer service transformation. Not having to wait for so long when you have a disability that prevents you from working is essential.

Moreover, another great achievement is a historic low of about 276,000 disability hearings pending. Thus, there has been a considerable reduction. Social Security customers are experiencing wait times 60 days shorter than last summer.

More changes are coming soon. For example, the upcoming upgrade of the my Social Security online portal will be vital. From mid-July, customers will have an online portal that will be available 24/7, so they will enjoy uninterrupted access. All these changes will definitely improve the customer service experience.

Source: https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/releases/