3 groups of American retirees will have to wait for their Social Security payment until the second, third, or fourth Wednesday in February. The exact dates they will receive their monthly payment will depend on their birth dates. For example, if your birthday is from the 1st to the 10th, your check or direct deposit will be disbursed on Feb. 12, 2025.

February 19 will be your payday if you were born from the 11th to the 20th. The last payday for these retirees who do not qualify for the Social Security payment on Feb. 3 will be February 26. To get money on this payday you must have been born from the 21st to the 31st.

Who is then getting money from Social Security on Feb. 3?

The Social Security Administration’s payment schedule states that you will receive the February 3 payment if:

you are currently receiving Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits

and retirement benefits you began collecting Social Security before May 1997

For your information, it is essential to remain eligible. For example, if you go to prison for 30 consecutive days or for the full calendar month, you will lose your monthly payments.

How much could I receive from Social Security on its first payment date?

The Agency claims that there is not a fixed amount that is shared by all recipients. In fact, each retiree may receive a different payment amount because they have a completely different work history and background.

The average amount is $1,976 after the 2025 COLA increase. Thus, this does not mean you will receive this amount. Some retirees will get a much lower payment on February 3 because they also receive SSI.

When you receive SSI benefits is because you have a low income. Hence, your Social Security check must be low. If you were a high earner for 35 years, you may receive a payment of up to $5,108 if you filed at 70.