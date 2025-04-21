Millions of RSDI beneficiaries collected their monthly payments on April 3, 2025. Therefore, they will have to wait for their next Social Security benefits arriving in early May. Generally, their May payment is due on the third. However, it is not possible because it falls on the weekend. As a result, the Administration will deliver checks and direct deposits on May 2.

It means millions of eligible recipients will collect RSDI payments 1 day ahead of schedule. By doing so, the Social Security Administration ensures that there are no delays. Bear in mind that more and more Americans depend on Retirement, Survivor, or Disability Insurance payments to get by. So, it has become an essential part of their income.

Another important change for RSDI recipients on SSI

If you collect RSDI payments on May 2 is because of two reasons:

either you began collecting Social Security before May 1997

before May 1997 or you are getting both RSDI and SSI payments

Therefore, you will receive a total of three different payments in May. There is no bonus or extra payment, but it includes another advanced payment for June on May 30.

The SSI payment for June 1 will be delivered on May 30, 2025. Once more, the Agency has had to change the payday for Supplemental Security Income because June 1 is Sunday. Although you will still receive 1 SSI payment per month, you will receive 2 during the same month because of this payday change.

SSI and RSDI payment amounts differ

Those Americans on SSDI can get approximately $1,580, retirees get about $1,980, and survivors get about $1,547. All these average amounts are after COLA and as of February 2025.

The average for RSDI (Retirement, Survivor, & Disability Insurance) is $1,839.93. Few retirees can receive the largest Social Security payments available in May 2025.

Actually, a retired worker can get up to $5,108 from the Social Security Administration. This is only possible if you earn the taxable maximum for 35 years in jobs covered by the Agency and file at 70.

SSDI and SSI amounts

Filing at Full Retirement Age can pay you up to $4,018. This is also the maximum amount for SSDI recipients on Social Security. Apart from RSDI, let’s have a look at the SSI payment amounts.

Supplemental Security Income recipients can collect up to 967 dollars if they are an individual. An essential person can receive up to $484 from this Federal benefit. Married couples on SSI can get up to $1,450. This will be the largest benefit possible for these recipients.

However, some States may supplement these SSI benefits. Thus, it is sometimes possible to get a little more if your State does so. RSDI recipients who still cannot make ends meet may want to apply for WIC, TANF, or even SNAP benefits. Any extra money will come in handy to be able to stretch your retirement, survivor or Disability Insurance benefit payment.