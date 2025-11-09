The Colorado state government began sending out mass refunds on Monday, as mandated by the Tabor Amendment. These deposits, colloquially referred to as “stimulus checks” by some residents, are a mandatory tax refund ranging from $177 to $1,130 for individual taxpayers, with the amount doubling for couples filing joint returns.

The distribution of these funds coincides with the start of the winter season, a period that traditionally puts additional strain on household finances due to increased heating and energy costs. The measure is expected to inject approximately $1.2 billion into the state’s economy.

The Colorado TABOR stimulus checks: what to know

The Colorado Department of Revenue estimates that more than 3 million residents qualify for the benefit. The program is activated as a direct result of 2024 tax revenue exceeding the constitutionally permitted limit.

If you want to be eligible for these tax refund stimulus checks, you must have been a resident of the state for the entire 2024 tax year, be at least 18 years old, and have a valid Social Security number or Taxpayer Identification Number. A decisive condition is not having been claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

Colorado returns $1.2 billion in stimulus payments

The funds will be delivered through two main methods. Taxpayers who provided their bank details to receive their state tax refunds will be the first to receive their money via direct deposit. For those who did not provide this information or who opted for a physical check, the state will mail the refunds in the coming weeks.

Those who requested an extension to file their tax returns will receive their payments at a later date. According to the official schedule, these refunds are slated to be processed and sent out during November and December. This staggered distribution aims to manage the overall volume of transactions that the state treasury must handle.

The controversial TABOR Amendment of 1992

The Tabor Amendment, approved by voters in 1992, continues to generate intense debate among legislators and fiscal policy analysts. This constitutional provision limits the growth of government spending and requires the government to return to taxpayers any revenue that exceeds a calculation based on inflation and population growth. Some sectors have challenged this mechanism.

Critics dismiss it as “ephemeral fiscal populism” that diverts resources from critical infrastructure like schools and roads. In the last three years, the state has returned more than $3.3 billion under this mechanism, according to official data. Conversely, Governor Jared Polis—a pro-taxpayer Democrat—defends it as a pillar of fiscal democracy: “The money belongs to the people, not to the halls of Denver.”

Get in touch with the Colorado Department of Revenue on this website and find out when will you get your refund check.