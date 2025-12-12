The White House projects that the average American taxpayer could receive a tax refund approximately $1,000 higher next year. The announcement, made by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, attributes this potential increase to the implementation of the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” (OBBBA) signed in July by President Donald Trump.

The central argument is economic: in an environment of persistent concerns about the cost of living, a juicier tax refund could provide a temporary boost to the disposable income of many households in early 2026.

Leavitt indicated that, according to an analysis by the firm Piper Sandler, the refunds “could be about a third higher than usual.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen supported the projection, estimating a range of $1,000 to $2,000 in additional income per household.

Tax experts consulted for this analysis indicate that the mechanics behind this potential increase are primarily explained by adjustments to payroll withholdings and tax rate cuts implemented by recent legislation.

Simply put, many employees have been receiving a slightly larger portion of their salary throughout the year, rather than waiting for their annual refund. Therefore, the final refund would reflect this ongoing adjustment, rather than being an entirely new and discretionary benefit.

A critical point highlighted by several analysts is the temporary nature of some of these tax provisions. A significant portion of the measures impacting individual taxpayers are scheduled to expire after 2025, introducing an element of medium-term fiscal uncertainty.

The current administration has proposed making these cuts permanent, but that decision will depend on future legislative action.

Fundamental Changes for Tax Year 2026 to Understand

The 2026 tax season (for income earned in 2025) will be the first fully impacted by the OBBBA legislation. This legislation introduces numerous adjustments designed to increase deductions and credits for many taxpayers.

The following table summarizes some of the major confirmed changes for the 2026 filing year:

Tax Category 2026 Details (For Tax Year 2025) Key Change from 2025 Standard Deduction Single: $16,100

Married Filing Jointly: $32,200

Head of Household: $24,145 Slight increase for all filing statuses. Top Marginal Tax Rate Remains at 37% No change in the top rate. 37% Bracket Threshold Single: Income over $640,600

Married Filing Jointly: Income over $768,700 Income brackets are adjusted upward (indexed for inflation). Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) Exemption Single: $90,100

Married Filing Jointly: $140,200 Increased, providing relief from this parallel tax. Estate Tax Exclusion $15 million per estate Increased from $13.99 million in 2025. Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Maximum for 3+ children: $8,231 Increased from $8,046. New Deductions (Per OBBBA) No tax on tips, overtime pay, and car loan interest for eligible taxpayers. A new temporary deduction for seniors is also introduced. These are new deductions created by the law.

Deadlines and Timeline for 2026

Mid-January 2026 : Deadline for final estimated tax payment for 2025.

Late January 2026 : The IRS opens e-filing and begins accepting returns. Employers must send out W-2 and 1099 forms by January 31.

April 15, 2026 : The main tax filing and payment deadline . It’s also the last day to make prior-year contributions to IRAs and HSAs, and to file for an extension (Form 4868).

Mid-February 2026 : This is a critical date for taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) . By law, the IRS cannot issue these refunds before mid-February, which may delay your refund if you claim these credits.

October 15, 2026: Extended filing deadline if you requested an extension by April 15.

The IRS recommends starting your preparation early, since some of the changes could be an important hurdle to surpass, or may cause confusions and drive you to errors.