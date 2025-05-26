In an upcoming nationwide pause, COSTCO has announced that it will temporarily close all of its 624 locations for a full 24-hour period. This brief hiatus, scheduled to occur in just a few days, will allow Walmart to potentially benefit from the increased customer flow. However, with other essential services also pausing, it’s crucial to stay informed about what’s unfolding.

Costco Closed on Memorial Day: Here’s What’s Open and What’s Not This Year

This unexpected closure is set to coincide with the last Monday of May, a day reserved for Memorial Day. This annual observance is dedicated to paying tribute to the brave individuals who served our country.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Memorial Day is the “nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women”.

This observance will notably impact some of the largest retailers in the United States, including Costco. Traditionally, all Costco locations close on major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this year, Memorial Day joins that list.

When holidays roll around, many people wonder which stores will remain open. This year, while some big names like Walmart will keep their doors open on Memorial Day, you’ll find a host of other major brands ready to welcome shoppers.

Stores Open and Closed on Memorial Day

If you’re planning to shop on Memorial Day, you’re in luck with several options. Major chains such as Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods, Meijer, Publix, and Albertsons will be open for business. However, keep in mind that pharmacy hours may vary by location, so it’s wise to check ahead of time.

Store Status Hours (if open) Notes Costco Closed — All 624 U.S. locations closed for the day. Natural Grocers Closed — All 168 stores closed for Memorial Day. Walmart Open 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM Regular operating hours nationwide. Target Open Varies by location Check local store for exact hours. Aldi Open Limited hours Reduced hours; varies by location. Sam’s Club Open Plus: 8AM–6PM / Club: 10AM–6PM Adjusted holiday hours. Kroger Open Varies by location Open with possible local hour adjustments. Trader Joe’s Open Varies by location Contact store for details. Whole Foods Open Varies by location Open with typical hours unless noted locally. Publix Open Varies by location May have minor schedule changes. Meijer Open Varies by location Check local store hours. Albertsons Open Varies by location Open, call for specifics. Safeway Open Varies by location Operating with usual hours in many areas. Food Lion Open Varies by location Open; verify with your local store. Wegmans Open Varies by location Likely open with standard hours. ACME Open Varies by location Call your local store for holiday schedule. Randalls Open Varies by location Some stores may close early. Tom Thumb Open Varies by location Typical hours expected; confirm locally.

Costco’s Unique Approach

In contrast, Costco has decided to close on Memorial Day, a move that has garnered both praise and criticism. “Costco closing on Memorial Day will have little impact as shoppers generally make their purchases prior to the closing so they can prepare.”

Despite this closure, Costco remains committed to its principles, emphasizing a culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They support holidays that align with their values, even if these aren’t endorsed by the current administration.