SSDI is for American workers with a disability who have paid enough Social Security taxes as they worked. Once a disability or medical condition is qualifying because it prevents you from working for 1 year or it could result in death, you could apply and wait until the SSA gives you approval. It is only possible to receive 1 of the 4 Social Security Disability Insurance payments per month.

July 3 will be the next payday for millions of SSA recipients, and many of them will get this disability benefit. If you happen to have a really low SSDI payment because you did not have enough time to work longer, or because your wages were low, you could get additional financial support from the Supplemental Security Income program.

SSDI direct deposit is coming in hours

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment will be delivered on July 3, 2025, if you are in one of these 2 situations:

You began receiving SSDI benefit payments before May 1997

before May 1997 You are collecting Disability Insurance payments while you are receiving Supplemental Security Income

while you are receiving Supplemental Security Income Both groups must remain eligible and can’t have broken SSA rules to continue getting this disability benefit

Any health improvement must be reported to the Social Security Administration because it could affect your eligibility for this disability program in the United States.

Although most SSDI recipients will collect a direct deposit, some will receive their money on a Direct Express® Debit Mastercard® or on a paper check. Bear in mind that paper checks will no longer be a possibility. A new Executive Order mandates all Federal payments are made electronically starting on September 30, 2025.

Which SSDI beneficiaries can collect $1,581?

The amount of money you qualify for your SSDI payment will depend on the number of years you worked, whether you had jobs covered by the SSA or not, the earnings you had, and the age you had to file due to your disability.

Therefore, it is only possible to know the average payment, which is $1,581 as of May 2025. High earners who filed for SSDI as late as possible can receive $4,018 if they worked for 35 years in jobs that pay payroll taxes to the SSA.

Retirees may also collect the July 3 payment if they meet the previously mentioned requirements. However, the average payment for retired workers is $2,002, which is a lot more than the one for SSDI.

Americans who have a new disability and have not filed yet for Social Security should get medical evidence to support their claim. In this way, applicants will save time because they are giving supporting evidence so that the SSA can give approval if all the requirements are met. Not on SSI yet? Apply as soon as possible if your earnings and resources are limited.