USDA’s payment schedule for SNAP confirms that Food Stamps will be delivered through July 28, 2025. However, each State administers paydays, so not all recipients receive money on the same day. When it comes to payment amounts, a single person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can receive up to $292.

Nevertheless, this is only possible if you qualify for the maximum amount for an individual. Minimum SNAP allotments have also been set by the United States Department of Agriculture. Thus, if you only qualify for that minimum payment amount, your benefit will be much lower. What is more, depending on where you live, this minimum allotment may differ.

SNAP minimum allotments

SNAP recipients who qualify for the minimum allotment in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia will only receive 23 dollars in July. This is the minimum amount for a household size of 1 or 2 people.

If you are currently receiving SNAP benefits in the Great State of Alaska, you can collect $30, $39, or $47 if you qualify for the minimum allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

These amounts in Alaska vary because they are for citizens living in three different areas: Urban, Rural 1, or Rural 2. Hawaii has set the minimum amount at $41. Guam and the United States Virgin Islands will also have different amounts due to their higher prices and cost of living.

Guam’s minimum allotment is $35, and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ $30. Bear in mind that even if these are the minimum allotments paid in July, these amounts will remain the same through September 30, 2025.

SNAP payment date in July from July 2 onward

As you can see, more than 30 states started issuing SNAP payments on July 1, 2025. Some of them will continue, but others finished delivering Food Stamps on the first day of the month because it is their only payday.

Alabama: July 4 – 23

Arizona: July 1 – 13

Arkansas: July 4 – 13

California: July 1 – 10

Colorado: July 1 – 10

Connecticut: July 1 – 3

Delaware: July 2 – 23

Florida: July 1 – 28

Georgia: July 5 – 23

Hawaii: July 3 – 5

Idaho: July 1 – 10

Illinois: July 1 – 10

Indiana: July 5 – 23

Iowa: July 1 – 10

Kansas: July 1 – 10

Kentucky: July 1 – 19

Louisiana: July 1 – 23

Maine: July 10 – 14

Maryland: July 4 – 23

Massachusetts: July 1 – 14

Michigan: July 3 – 21

Minnesota: July 4 – 13

Mississippi: July 4 – 21

Missouri: July 1 – 22

Montana: July 2 – 6

Nebraska: July 1 – 5

Nevada: July 1 – 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 – 5

New Mexico: July 1 – 20

New York: July 1 – 9

North Carolina: July 3 – 21

Ohio: July 2 – 20

Oklahoma: July 1 – 10

Oregon: July 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in July 2025

South Carolina: July 1 – 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 – 20

Texas: July 1 – 28

Utah: July 5, 11 and 15

Virginia: July 1 – 7

Washington: July 1 – 20

West Virginia: July 1 – 9

Wisconsin: July 1 – 15

Wyoming: July 1 – 4

Guam: July 1 – 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 – 10

SNAP recipients who receive their money can spend it on eligible food items and in authorized stores, farmers markets, and grocery stores. If you are facing a lack of money to buy food, apply now. Collecting expedited benefits could be possible if you are in a financial emergency.