Some states promote themselves as ideal retirement destinations. And there’s one that doesn’t need advertising campaigns because the numbers speak for themselves. Florida receives more retirees year after year than any other part of the country.

Not out of inertia or for image reasons, but for concrete reasons that Americans over 60 evaluate with the same detachment they use to review a bank statement. Florida remains a top destination for retirees from all over the country.

The Reasons Why Millions of Americans Keep Choosing Florida for Retirement

In 2023, the state saw a net gain of 44,504 residents over the age of 60, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. North Carolina came in second with just over 20,000. The difference is so vast it almost seems like a separate category.

And if we combine the last three years for which data is available, Florida accounted for 54% of all the retirement migration that occurred among the four most popular states in the country. No serious analysis can ignore that proportion.

The Most Compelling Argument: Taxes

Among retirees who cross state lines to relocate, few do so for the scenery. Most do a simple calculation: how much money would I have left over each month if I moved there? In that calculation, Florida has a structural advantage that no other northeastern state can offer.

The state does not levy a personal income tax. For someone living on Social Security payments, a pension, or withdrawals from a 401(k) or IRA, that means none of those income sources are taxed at the state level. There are also no inheritance or estate taxes, which is significant to people who have spent decades building wealth and want their children to inherit it in full.

WalletHub ranked Florida as the best state in the country to retire in 2025, taking into account its favorable tax profile, state programs supporting seniors, and recreational activities. This isn’t a methodological error; it reflects something retirees already know before booking a move.

The Cost of Living for Retirement: It’s Not Cheap, but It’s Not New York Either

From the outside, Florida sounds like an accessible paradise. The reality is somewhat more nuanced, and any honest journalist has to say so. The median home price is around $412,500 at the beginning of 2025, although with enormous variation depending on the city: in Miami it exceeds $655,000, while in Ocala it drops to $275,000.

The 55+ community market currently has more than 16,600 properties for sale—29% more than the previous year—and the median price in that segment has fallen by about 7%, opening up opportunities that didn’t exist two years ago.

Gated communities for seniors charge maintenance fees that, in the most complete developments, range from $400 to $600 per month. Add to that the cost of air conditioning, which in a state with this climate is not a luxury but a constant necessity: basic utilities average about $639 per month in 2025.

And property insurance remains the most painful chapter of the equation, driven upward by hurricanes and the withdrawal of several insurers from the state market since Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Even so, the average cost of living in Florida is only about 2% higher than the national average, according to estimates from RentCafe. For someone coming from Connecticut, New Jersey, or Illinois—where income taxes can take between 5% and 13% of income—that 2% difference is almost negligible compared to the tax savings.

After All, Retirees Are Still Flooding Into Florida

Beyond the spreadsheets, there’s something Census Bureau analysts can’t accurately measure: the weight of community. Florida has decades of accumulated experience building infrastructure for retirees.

Hospitals with specialized geriatric units, adapted transportation networks, decades-old social clubs, communities where the next-door neighbor went through the exact same moving process five years ago. That density of shared experience is difficult to replicate, and states trying to compete with Florida know it.

The state also ranks second in the nation for miles of coastline and adult volunteer activities, fifth for theater companies, and seventh for golf courses. These are not insignificant facts for people who have leisure time for the first time in forty years and need to fill it with something worthwhile.

A Trend That Adjusts but Does Not Stop

The most recent numbers show that the migration of retirees to Florida has slowed since its peak in 2022, when the net gain exceeded 77,000. This adjustment is partly due to the rising cost of housing and the property insurance crisis. AARP raised concerns in an October 2024 report, warning that the number of people leaving the state—more than 510,000 in 2023—was the highest since the Great Recession of 2008.

The trend, however, remains positive: more people are arriving than leaving, and those arriving are financially more secure than those leaving. For Florida, that’s not a problem. It’s their long-standing business model.