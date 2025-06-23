SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is a benefit to fight food insecurity in the USA. Thus, it helps low-income Americans with limited resources to save money on groceries or even to be able to afford healthy food. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and the Food and Nutrition Service have set several requirements before an American citizen can collect Food Stamps (name for this benefit in the past).

Some citizens may be exempt from the general and specific work requirements (ABAWD Work Requirement & Time Limit). However, some SNAP recipients must meet both work requirements to be able to continue receiving food assistance from the USDA. If you are aged 18-54, there is a time limit to collect Food Stamps unless you work for 80 hours per month.

How long can you collect SNAP if you do not meet the ABAWD work requirement?

If you are aged 18-54, you can workand you do not meet the work requirements to get SNAP for longer, you will only be able to collect your food assistance for three months in a 3-year period.

It is possible that you cannot find a job in the area where you are currently living because there is a high unemployment rate. Remember that the work you do can be for pay, for good or services, unpaid or even as a volunteer.

SNAP recipients aged 18-54 who can work can also take part in a work program for the same number of hours, 80 per month. This sort of program could simply be SNAP Employment and Training. Any other eligible program at local, state or federal level may qualify too.

Some SNAP beneficiaries aged 18-54 and who are able to work can also combine work while they participate in an authorized work program. In this way, you have other alternatives that are not just work. The last option is to participate in workfare for the number of hours assigned to you each month.

Who can be excused from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit?

In general, there are people who are not able to work for different reasons. For example, if you are pregnant, you may not be able to work as long as the pregnancy lasts.

So, SNAP recipients who are pregnant are excused from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit. People who have a qualifying disability will also avoid the work requirements.

Having a child under the age of 18 in your SNAP household may also qualify you for an exemption. People who are simply excused from the general work requirements are also excused.

Veterans, people who are currently experiencing homelessness, or those aged 24 or younger and in foster care on their 18th birthday also qualify for a waiver, so they are excused from the ABAWD work requirements and time limit.