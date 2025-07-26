SNAP is the former Food Stamps program, and it refers to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. This Federal benefit is available in all 50 states. What is more, you can get food assistance in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Although there are fixed maximum amounts in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, Hawaii and Alaska have higher maximum amounts.

Not only can SNAP help you buy groceries, but it can also allow you to buy nutritious food that you were not able to afford and to save money on health care because you are healthier, too. Apart from allowing recipients to eat healthier food, it can help millions of eligible beneficiaries get away from poverty in the United States.

Seniors may be missing out on SNAP

According to a report from AARP, 59% of adults aged 50 or older who met the requirements to receive SNAP benefits were not taking part in this Federal program.

AARP highlights the reasons why many people who are 50 years old or older may not be currently receiving Food Stamps. One of the reasons why part of these citizens may not be collecting benefits is the fact that there is stigma about receiving them.

Therefore, they may be ashamed of receiving them. However, this may not be the only reason. Other citizens ages 50 or older claim that the application process can be burdensome.

Bear in mind that the average SNAP benefit for households with 50-year-old adults and older citizens is $212 as of fiscal year 2023. To get rid of this stigma, citizens must ignore what other people think or say.

What is more, if you do not want to visit a SNAP office, you can apply online or by mail. Ask for help and someone you know may be able to help you file for Food Stamps.

Why apply for SNAP benefits if you are 50 years old or older?

Citizens with a low income who are blind, have a disability, or are at least 65 years old should apply for SNAP because it can give you monthly payments as well as other perks.

The perks can be a lot. For example, you can get Amazon Prime for less money. Besides, you can get twice the fruits and veggies thanks to the program Double Up Food Bucks in 25 states in the U.S.

The Museums for All initiative is also a great perk. Many museums offer a reduced price if you are on SNAP benefits. Other offer free entry, so as you can see, there is a lot more than just money for food. If you want to support the local farmers, it also allows you to buy food in farmers markets.

