The SSI benefit is the Supplemental Security Income program. It gets its funds from the Federal Government. The maximum amount for an individual on this program is $967.

However, if you have other earnings, resources, or Social Security payments, you may not get the full amount. Married couples can get up to $1,450, but only as long as they both qualify and get no reductions.

SSI payment date for April 2025

The Supplemental Security Income program will deliver the next payment on April 1, 2025. As a matter of fact, the Social Security Administration has confirmed that this will be the only payday for all recipients.

Therefore, all SSI beneficiaries who qualify for this benefit will get the corresponding amount on the same payday. Those who are on both Social Security and Supplemental Security will receive their retirement or SSDI payment on April 3, 2025.

If you have a low Social Security payment, you may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income. So, check SSA’s website and apply online if you are missing out on this monthly payment.

SSI average amounts

As of January 2025, the average SSI payment for all recipients is $714.37. However, depending on how old you are, the average payment for your age group may be higher or lower.

For example, those Supplemental Security Income recipients with the largest benefits are those aged under 18. The average amount for under-18s is $834.72. Since the maximum amount is $967, there has been a reduction of about 133 dollars.

Are you aged 18-64? The average Supplemental Security for this age group is $762.14. Although it is lower than the average amount for those aged under 18, it is still a great payment. However, the average payment for 65-year-olds and older seniors is about $590.16. Thus, it is the lowest of the three.

In order to qualify for SSI, you must have a qualifying disability, or be blind, or be at least 65 years old. What is more, you must have limited resources and limited income.