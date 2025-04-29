The Federal Government will send new payments to eligible Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States. According to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule, recipients of this monthly benefit will get a direct deposit or check on May 1, 2025. Therefore, it is the normal payday for this Federal benefit.

However, there is an important change regarding the June 1 payment for SSI. The Administration has confirmed that it will not be possible to issue this payment on the first day of June because it falls on the weekend. As a consequence, it will be delivered on the previous business day. Hence, it will be in your bank account on May 30, 2025.

Do you qualify for SSI on May 1 & May 30?

It will be possible to collect both SSI payments if you applied for Supplemental Security Income, got approval from Social Security and remain eligible. For your information, this monthly payment is only for Americans in financial difficulties.

Thus, if your financial situation improves after May 1, you may not qualify for the SSI payment on May 30. American citizens with a low income and limited resources must also meet other requirements to receive this benefit.

So it is not just about not having enough money on hand and a limited income. In general, there are three ways to qualify for Supplemental Security in the United States:

have a disability (both adults and children)

are blind (both adults and children)

are aged at least 65 years old

How much can SSI pay in May and June?

The Supplemental Security Income amount you receive depends on your personal situation. What is possible to know is the maximum amount an eligible recipient can get from this Federal program.

In 2025, it does not matter if it is May or June, the maximum amount an individual can receive from SSI is $967, up from $943 in 2024. Thanks to the COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment), all recipients of this Federal benefit have profited from a 2.5% boost in 2025.

Only those married couples who qualify for the full amount can get $1,450 on May 1 or May 30 (for June). This is $483 higher than what an individual can receive from Supplemental Security.

If you are receiving SSI and Social Security, there is good news for you. Actually, the Agency has confirmed that the May 3 payment will be delivered on May 2. So those on both benefits get one on May 1 and the other one on May 2, 2025.

In less than 24 hours eligible recipients will get two different monthly payments. For your information, the average Supplemental Security is $715, while the average payment for retired workers is $1,980. Keep in mind that the average SSI payment fo seniors aged 65 or older is just $590. So you may expect a lower payment if you get both benefits simultaneously.