The maximum benefit payment for the SSI program is $1,450. Over 7.5 million eligible recipients have collected it on July 1, 2025. However, some beneficiaries must be wondering if there could be another payday in July. According to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule, there is no additional payment this month.

Therefore, millions of SSI recipients will need to wait until August 1, 2025, to receive their monthly payment from the Federal Government. As a matter of fact, there are weeks ahead of this payday. Thus, if you need money urgently and you are not receiving additional money from other benefit programs, the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be a good way to get money to buy food in the United States.

Why is there an SSI & Social Security payment on Aug. 1, 2025?

SSI is always deposited on the first day of the month. It is only sent on the previous business day when it falls on a Federal holiday or on the weekend. Bear in mind that when weekends and Federal holidays take place, all Social Security offices are closed.

Not to mention the fact that banks or financial institutions are not open either. Thus, if SSI or Social Security payments were sent on a holiday or on the weekend, banks would not have time to process payments on time.

The Social Security payment on August 3 falls on a Sunday. Hence, the Administration has scheduled it on Friday, August 1, 2025. As a consequence, some SSI beneficiaries may receive their Social Security payment on the very same day.

So, getting two monthly payments on August 1, 2025, will be possible for some Supplemental Security Income recipients in the United States. Of course, receiving retirement or SSDI benefits and this Federal payment at the same time is compatible.

Who is eligible for the $1,450 SSI payment in the U.S.?

A $1,450 payment will be deposited to eligible married couples who both qualify for the Supplemental Security Income benefit in the United States. If you are a single person, you cannot receive $1,450.

However, it is possible for an individual to collect up to $967 from the SSI program in the United States. On average, a single person on this Federal benefit can receive about $718.

If you are aged under 18, you can also receive Supplemental Security Income benefits. In fact, this age group has the largest average payment amount of this benefit.

The under-18s receive $847 on average, as of May 2025. Actually, it is quite close to the full amount for one if compared to the average amount of $593 for seniors aged 65 or older.

Only those aged 18-64 receive something between the two previous payment amounts. They collect $764 on average. Remember that the SSI program is only for Americans with low income and limited resources. Having a disability, or being blind or at least 65 years old, is mandatory.