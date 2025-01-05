Some American workers still do not know if they must file a 2024 tax return in 2025. That is why the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) has created a simple step-by-step guide to find it out and to help them file without much trouble. This is particularly important if you are expecting to get a tax refund in the new tax season and you need that additional cash.

Generally, most United States citizens or permanent residents who work must file a 2024 tax return. This happens when their income is over the filing requirement in the USA. Having over $400 in net earnings from self-employment is also another way to know you must file. Other situations may also make you file a 2024 tax return. Some workers may have no obligation to file but they could still qualify for a tax refund.

What is the IRS income amount that requires Americans to file?

It will depend on your marital status and if you were under 65 at the end of 2023 or not. Those aged under 65 at the end of 2023:

Single: $13,850 or over

Head of household: $20,800 or over

Married couple that is filing jointly $27,700 or over (both spouses are under the age of 65) $29,200 or over (1 spouse is under 65)

that is filing jointly A married couple that is filing separately: $5 or over

A qualifying surviving spouse: $27,700 or over

If you are in a different situation, the IRS has set other conditions. Visit the official website for more details: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/check-if-you-need-to-file-a-tax-return.

IRS guide for first-time filers in the U.S.

Once you have found out you must file a 2024 tax return, you need to gather your documents. Take for example your Social Security number or ITIN, your bank account, and routing numbers, and your AGI (Adjusted Gross Income).

You will not need the exact refund amount because this is the first time you file, but keep this year’s for the next one. Name and current address are essential too.

make sure you qualify for IRS tax credits you claim

file your 2024 tax return

check the status of your 2024 refund on “Where’s my refund?”

pay your taxes on time, even if you apply for a time extension

*Source: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/check-if-you-need-to-file-a-tax-return