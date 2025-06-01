Once the Supplemental Security Income payment for disability recipients was deposited on May 30, only the SSDI direct deposits and checks for June are missing. In fact, the first day when Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries can receive their money will be June 3, 2025. This payment will not be for you if you first received benefits after April 30, 1997.

Therefore, it will be the payday for Americans on SSDI who started receiving Social Security before May 1997. Some SSI recipients are also on Disability Insurance at the same time. Hence, they are also eligible for the payment on June 3, 2025. Receiving one of these monthly payments is not easy because you must have a qualifying disability, receiving approval is necessary, and your disability must continue preventing you from working.

SSDI schedule for June 2025

Those workers with a disability on Social Security Disability Insurance who began getting payments after April 30, 1997, and are not on SSI will receive their money on one of the three Wednesday paydays.

These Wednesday rounds of payments are divided by the date of your birthday. If you were born in the last days of the month, for example, from the 21st to the 31st, you will collect payments on the fourth Wednesday in June.

Disability Insurance checks or direct deposits available on June 3: on SSI and SSDI at the same time

Disability Insurance checks or direct deposits available on June 3: on Social Security before May 1997

Disability Insurance checks or direct deposits available on June 11: for recipients born from the 1st to the 10th

Disability Insurance checks or direct deposits available on June 18: for recipients born from the 11th to the 20th

Disability Insurance checks or direct deposits available on June 25: for recipients born from the 21st to the 31st

SSDI schedule for July

If you remain eligible in July for SSDI payments or you have just received approval, there is good news. The Disability Insurance Wednesday payments will arrive two days earlier than in June.

For example, if you receive your direct deposit on the second Wednesday in June and July, the payday for June will be on the 11th and the one in July on the 9. Thus, you have to wait for less time to receive your money.

The payment on the third will not change. So, the first Social Security payday will be on July 3, 2025. The other payments for Disability Insurance will take place on:

July 9: born from 1-10

July 16: born from 11-20

July 23: born from 21-31

SSDI payment amounts can be up to $4,018 if you were a really high earner while you worked in jobs covered by SSA. However, large payments are unlikely because medical conditions prevent workers from having a long work history, since they need to file for Social Security earlier than expected. On average, SSDI payments can be about $1,581 as of April 2025.