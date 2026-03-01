The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is preparing to formally repeal a regulatory provision that has generated a wave of criticism within the veterans’ community. According to an advance notice published in the Federal Register, the official repeal would take place on Friday.

The document states that the effects of medication will be excluded from the disability rating criteria, both in the present and in any future instance for those receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs.

VA Scraps Controversial Rule That Punished Veterans

The provision that will be eliminated stated that veterans’ disability benefits were to be calculated based on how the individual functions while undergoing pharmacological treatment, not on the underlying condition that caused the disability.

This distinction generated massive backlash from veterans, advocacy organizations, and legislators in the weeks leading up to the announcement of the reversal. The public consultation process captured more than 18,500 comments from veterans and their representatives. The proportion of negative responses was, according to available records, overwhelming.

The Regulatory Background That Sparked the Controversy

The notice published by the VA states that “the VA always takes veterans’ concerns seriously and recognizes that many commentators interpreted the final interim rule as potentially having adverse consequences.” This statement implicitly acknowledges the gap between the agency’s stated intent and the public’s interpretation of the rule.

Veterans’ advocacy organizations argued that the provision penalized those who sought medical treatment, since successful drug management could lead to a lower disability rating and, consequently, a reduction in financial compensation. The specialized website Task & Purpose reported warnings that some veterans might choose to discontinue the use of prescription medications to avoid that effect on their score.

Doug Collins Backs Down: VA Will Not Implement Divisive Benefits Rule

The VA Secretary, Doug Collins, earlier this month acknowledged the controversy via his X account: “The VA issued the rule to clarify existing policy and protect veterans’ benefits following ongoing legal action. But many interpreted the rule as potentially having adverse consequences. While the VA disagrees with how this rule has been characterized, the department always takes veterans’ concerns seriously. To alleviate these concerns, the VA will continue to gather public comment on the rule, but it will not be implemented at any point in the future.”

Alex Beene, a professor of financial education at the University of Tennessee at Martin, had stated to Newsweek that “veterans’ advocates were very concerned about the wording of a new rule that is not going to be enforced… Of course, the concern would be that the rule would change the way veterans seek certain treatments and medications for fear of the new rating system. Although the rule is still technically ‘in force,’ the leadership quickly withdrew from its implementation.”

In the legislative arena, Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat, announced his intention to push for legislation to protect veterans from any recurrence of this policy. “While I am encouraged that the Secretary has temporarily abandoned his short-sighted policy of drastically cutting disability benefits for thousands of veterans, this policy must be permanently repealed,” Blumenthal stated during the week.

The pressure did not come solely from institutional actors. In the form of public comments, individual veterans registered their positions in blunt language. Veteran John Schen described the rule as “a slap in the face.” Gary Shuler wrote: “This decision should not simply be paused—it should be completely revoked. Anything less than that strikes me as a profound lack of respect for those who have served and those who are currently serving.”

What the Repeal Implies for Active VA Beneficiaries

Once the formal repeal is executed, the rule will no longer represent a latent implementation risk. The warning from the Federal Register is explicit on that point: the effects of drug treatment will not intervene in the determination of the disability percentage, neither now nor in the future.

For the more than 18,500 veterans who participated in the consultation process, the question that remains is whether the reversal is sufficient or whether, as several of them argued, a permanent legislative guarantee is also required.

Collins had not characterized the rule as a benefits cut, but rather as a policy clarification stemming from an active legal dispute. However, the magnitude of the public outcry and the involvement of legislators from both parties created a scenario in which formal repeal became the most viable institutional response.