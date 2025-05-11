RSDI payments are for people who qualified for Social Security. These benefits could be of 3 different types. As a matter of fact, the most common one is Retirement, but many Americans also benefit from Survivor and Disability Insurance benefits in 2025. Some eligible recipients collected their monthly payment on May 2, 2025.

However, since the second Wednesday in May falls on the 14th, RSDI recipients will have to wait 5 days more than in the April payment schedule. The other Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance payments will be deposited on May 21 or 28. Therefore, they are issued on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesday in May. To get money from Social Security on one of these paydays, you cannot be an SSI recipient, and you cannot have collected benefits before May 1997.

RSDI payments from May 14-28

If you did not receive the May 2 payment because you are eligible for one of the three Wednesday payments, then Social Security has based your payday eligibility on the day you were born.

That is, the earlier in the month your birthday is, the sooner you will receive your monthly RSDI payment. For example, Social Security recipients whose birth date is from the 1st to the 10th can get a direct deposit or check on May 14.

May 21 is when those born from the 11th to the 20th collect their Social Security benefit. The last ones to get RSDI payments are those who were born later in the month. Thus, their birthday is from 21-31.

RSDI payment amounts

Although the Social Security Administration has recently updated the average RSDI amounts, each group of recipients has a completely different average payment.

For instance, retirees receive a much higher payment than survivors and Disability Insurance recipients. Basically, because they have probably paid more taxes on average than other recipients.

RSDI payments are 1,855.57 dollars on average. A different average payment is the one for Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, which is 1,911.61 dollars. Other average amounts are:

Retirement benefits: $1,948.17

Retired workers: $1,999.97

Survivor benefits: $1,565.52

Workers with a disability: $1,581.88

RSDI recipients whose monthly payment is too low and far from the average payment amounts may want to apply for Supplemental Security Income benefits to boost their finances.