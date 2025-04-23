USDA (the United States Department of Agriculture) has confirmed the new SNAP payments throughout May 2025. To receive these Food Stamps, you must have filed and received approval from your local office. Take into account that these are monthly benefits sent to EBT cards in order to buy groceries and save money when Americans are in a difficult financial situation.

Therefore, there are income and resource limits SNAP recipients must meet. The 48 contiguous States share the maximum amounts for Food Stamps. They are the same in the District of Columbia too. Nevertheless, if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, or the United States Virgin Islands, the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program amounts are higher. This is possible due to their higher cost of living and inflation.

When will SNAP benefits be sent in your area?

If you are a new SNAP recipient you may not be aware of the fact that most States have different paydays and the payment dates are arranged differently. Even if USDA funds this program, each State organizes it differently.

Alabama: May 4 – 23

Alaska: May 1

Arizona: May 1 – 13

Arkansas: May 4 – 13

California: May 1 – 10

Colorado: May 1 – 10

Connecticut: May 1 – 3

Delaware: May 2 – 23

Florida: May 1 – 28

Georgia: May 5 – 23

Hawaii: May 3 – 5

Idaho: May 1 – 10

Illinois: May 1 – 10

Indiana: May 5 – 23

Iowa: May 1 – 10

Kansas: May 1 – 10

Kentucky: May 1 – 19

Louisiana: May 1 – 23

Maine: May 10 – 14

Maryland: May 4 – 23

Massachusetts: May 1 – 14

Michigan: May 3 – 21

Minnesota: May 4 – 13

Mississippi: May 4 – 21

Missouri: May 1 – 22

Montana: May 2 – 6

Nebraska: May 1 – 5

Nevada: May 1 – 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 – 5

New Mexico: May 1 – 20

New York: May 1 – 9

North Carolina: May 3 – 21

North Dakota: May 1

Ohio: May 2 – 20

Oklahoma: May 1 – 10

Oregon: May 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the 1st 10 business days in May 2025

Rhode Island: May 1

South Carolina: May 1 – 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 – 20

Texas: May 1 – 28

Utah: May 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: May 1

Virginia: May 1 – 7

Washington: May 1 – 20

West Virginia: May 1 – 9

Wisconsin: May 1 – 15

Wyoming: May 1 – 4

Guam: May 1 – 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 – 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: May 1

How much will SNAP recipients collect in May?

The maximum SNAP amounts will be the same throughout September 30, 2025. Therefore, all the current and upcoming payments include the 2025 COLA increase.

Household Size from 1 to 8 and maximum SNAP payment amounts in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia:

1 member: $292

2 members: $536

3 members: $768

4 members: $975

5 members: $1,158

6 members: $1,390

7 members: $1,536

8 members: $1,756

Each additional member 220 dollars per month

Maximum SNAP amounts in Alaska:

1 person: $377 (Urban), $481 (Rural 1), $586 (Rural 2)

2 people: $692, $882, $1,074

3 people: $991, $1,263, $1,538

4 people: $1,258, $1,604, $1,953

5 people : $1,494, $1,905, $2,319

: 6 people: $1,793, $2,287, $2,783

7 people: $1,982, $2,527, $3,076

8 people : $2,265, $2,888, $3,516

: $2,265, $2,888, Each additional person: $283, $361, $440

Maximum SNAP amounts in Hawaii:

1 person: $517

2 recipients: $948

3recipients: $1,357

4 recipients: $1,723

5 recipients: $2,046

6 recipients: $2,456

7 recipients: $2,714

8 recipients: $3,102

Each additional person: $388

Do not forget to renew your SNAP benefits if your benefits expire soon. Those Food Stamp recipients who are aged 18-54 and who do not get an exemption must meet the specific work requirements to get benefits for more than 3 months in 3 years. So meet the work requirements to avoid the ABAWD time limit.