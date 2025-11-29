President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social platform a proposal to distribute stimulus checks funded by revenue from import tariffs. “A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote.

He claimed the country has raised “hundreds of billions of dollars” from these tariffs and that those who oppose them are “fools.” Now, these tariffs are paid by Americans, and that’s why the President wants to give it back to taxpayers in a form of stimulus checks.

Trump Promises a Tariff Dividend of at Least $2,000 Per Person

In response to the announcement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was much more cautious. Bessent indicated that the proposal “could come in lots of forms,” suggesting that the benefit could materialize through tax cuts rather than direct payments.

In a subsequent interview, Bessent emphasized that “We need legislation for that,” making it clear that the U.S. Congress must approve any such plan.

The president has mentioned that the payments would be targeted at low- and middle-income individuals, excluding high-income earners. Bessent agreed that the checks would be “for working families” and would have an income limit, although an exact level has not been specified.

To date, no formal legislative proposal detailing the eligibility criteria or the payment mechanism has been introduced.

Trump vs. Reality: The Challenge of Delivering $2,000 Checks

The financial viability of the proposal is one of its main weaknesses. According to an analysis by the Tax Foundation, Trump’s new tariffs will generate approximately $158.4 billion in net revenue during 2025 and another $207.5 billion in 2026. These net figures already account for a 23% to 25% reduction in income and payroll tax revenue, a side effect of the tariffs.

In contrast, the cost of distributing $2,000 checks would be far higher. The Tax Foundation modeled three different designs for the “tariff dividend,” with costs ranging from $279.8 billion to $606.8 billion.

Even the cheapest scenario, which applies a $100,000 income cutoff and includes only taxpayers and their spouses, would cost $279.8 billion, exceeding projected tariff revenues for 2025.

If dependents and non-filers were included, the total cost would approach $606.8 billion, a figure that consumes all of the tariff revenues for 2025 and 2026 combined.

The Government Wants to Save the Stimulus Money

Implementing the checks requires congressional approval, a process that faces political hurdles. Conservative lawmakers concerned about the fiscal deficit might be reluctant to support a spending program estimated to cost between hundreds of billions and trillions of dollars.

Representative Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute expressed his skepticism: “I find it extremely implausible that Republican budget hawks are just going to be okay with blowing another $300 billion to $600 billion.”

The United States’ national debt, which currently exceeds $38 trillion, is an additional source of pressure. Secretary Bessent himself has indicated that the administration’s priority is to use tariff revenues to reduce the debt, not to fund checks. This suggests internal tensions regarding the allocation of these funds.

The Supreme Court could strike down Trump’s tariffs

The tariff revenues that would fund the checks face a significant legal threat. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about the legality of the emergency powers Trump invoked to impose his global tariffs and expressed skepticism.

The tariffs imposed under this emergency authority represent approximately 75% of the new tariff revenue. Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation, warned: “If the Supreme Court says the bulk of the tariffs are illegal, that could throw a wrench in the tariff rebate plan.”

A ruling against the administration would not only eliminate most of the future revenue but would also raise the complex question of whether the government should refund billions of dollars already collected from importers.

Given the numerous obstacles, most experts consider it unlikely that the federal government will send out $2,000 checks next year. The prediction platform Polymarket assigns only an 11% probability to Trump creating a tariff dividend before March 31, 2026.