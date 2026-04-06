At age 62, an American worker can begin collecting Social Security retirement benefits. At age 70, that same worker, if they waited, receives a significantly higher monthly check. The gap between these two decisions is not marginal, according to data published directly by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

In 2026, the difference between the maximum benefit at age 62 and the maximum benefit at age 70 is $2,212 per month. That equates to more than $26,500 extra per year, permanently, until the beneficiary’s death.

Waiting pays better: the Social Security rewards you

The specific figures published by the SSA for 2026 show that those who retire at 62 receive a maximum monthly pension of $2,969. Those who wait until 70 can receive up to $5,181. These figures assume that the worker earned above the income threshold subject to Social Security tax for 35 consecutive years, a threshold that in 2026 is set at $184,500 annually.

For most workers, the amounts are lower, but the proportional difference between claiming at 62 and at 70 remains constant. Among average beneficiaries, the monthly gap is $851.

Data from December 2025 indicates that the typical 62-year-old receives $1,424 per month, while the typical 70-year-old receives $2,275. The percentage difference is 60%. This gap is projected forward throughout the beneficiary’s life and is adjusted annually through the COLA (cost-of-living adjustment), meaning the cumulative impact grows over time.

Why does the SSA system create that difference

The mechanism that creates this gap is built into the program’s structure. Claiming before full retirement age results in a permanent reduction of benefits. Claiming afterward results in a permanent increase. For those born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67.

Starting payments at 62 reduces benefits by 30%. Each additional year of waiting beyond 67 adds 8% to the base amount, up to age 70, at which point additional credits cease to accrue.

The mathematical result is that someone who starts receiving benefits at 70 can receive up to 77% more per month than someone who starts at 62, using the same income history.

Lest’s translate that to a real number

Here is a quick example cited by the SSA and specialized analysts: if the full benefit at 67 were $2,000 per month, that same worker would receive $1,400 if they claimed at 62, or $2,480 if they waited until 70. The difference between these two extremes is $1,080 per month.

The reduction applied before age 67 ranges from 5% to 6.67% for each year of early retirement. The increase for delaying retirement after age 67 is fixed: 8% annually, accrued monthly. There is no benefit to waiting beyond age 70; the system does not generate additional credits after that age.

What the real-world behavioral data reflects

Despite the mathematical advantage of waiting, most American beneficiaries don’t. Approximately 45% of those eligible for Social Security apply before age 65. 29% apply directly at age 62, as soon as the system allows. Only one in ten beneficiaries waits until age 70 or older.

An analysis published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) calculated the median loss in the present value discretionary family spending. The lifetime benefit loss resulting from claiming too early is $182,370.

The Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) independently determined that the percentage gap between claiming at age 62 versus claiming at age 70 is 77% in terms of monthly benefit.

Several factors influence the decision to claim early

Among the most common are: immediate financial need, declining health, reduced life expectancy due to family medical history, or the perception—documented in surveys—that the system might not be available in the future.

An Allianz Life survey found that 55% of American adults report not knowing much about how the program works, and that the same percentage mistakenly believe that the full retirement age is 65 years, when in reality it is 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

Remember that, at the end of the day, the full decision is all yours: this article is intended to be educational, but not professional advice. Always consult your Social Security specialist or accountant.