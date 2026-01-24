The promise of a tariff-funded universal dividend has become a central tenet of President Donald Trump’s political rhetoric. However, what was presented as a concrete economic measure is revealed, under scrutiny, as a constantly evolving proposal.

This multi-billion dollar stimulus check project is subject to moving deadlines and shrouded in a dense fog of legal and budgetary uncertainties. The latest change to the announced timeline is, in fact, part of this uncertainty hanging over the program.

Trump’s Original Idea: $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Everyone

In early November, the promise was clear and its timeframe tangible: $2,000 checks for most Americans, funded by tariff revenues, with shipments projected for mid-2026.

The narrative was powerful: the money collected from the nations with which the United States trades would go directly back into the pockets of its citizens, while the national debt was reduced. A seemingly perfect political equation.

However, the lack of details regarding eligibility, implementation mechanism, and, above all, the legal basis for such distribution, immediately raised the first doubts.

One Change: Stimulus Payments Would Arrive Later

The statement of January 21 to The New York Times is a significant shift. By indicating that the payments would arrive “toward the end of the year,” Trump not only moves the timeline forward by more than a year, but also introduces strategic ambiguity. “Toward the end of the year” could encompass anywhere from the last quarter of 2025 to, or even, the first months of 2026.

This time shift is not trivial. On the one hand, it can be interpreted as a response to the pressure to show tangible results in a context of perpetual political campaigning. On the other, it reflects the volatile nature of a proposal that has not yet passed the test of feasibility.

The core issue is twofold: legality and funding. Trump’s assertion that his administration could issue the checks without congressional approval directly contradicts the prevailing constitutional interpretation.

The Allocation Clause states that “no money shall be withdrawn from the Treasury except pursuant to appropriations made by law.” Tariff revenues, unless specifically designated by law, go to the general Treasury. Distributing them as direct payments would require, in the opinion of most constitutional and budgetary experts, explicit legislative authorization.

Can Trump Send Stimulus Checks Without the Congress?

This is where the stance of Congress becomes a decisive obstacle. Even if Republicans were to maintain or increase their control of the House and Senate, there is no guarantee that legislation to create this “dividend” would garner the necessary votes.

Fiscally conservative factions within the party itself might oppose spending of this magnitude without clear budgetary offsets, beyond the argument of tariff revenue. Trump’s statement that “it will depend on what happens with Congress” is perhaps the most realistic part of his recent rhetoric.

The second major unknown is the source of the funds. The proposal depends entirely on the continuation and volume of tariffs imposed during his previous term and any potentially new ones. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the legality of the legal basis used to impose those tariffs.

An adverse ruling could dismantle or severely limit the revenue stream that, in theory, would fund the checks. Meanwhile, as federal data indicates, the cost to importers—and ultimately, to the economy—continues to mount month after month.

What the Markets Are Saying About Trump’s Proposal

Prediction markets, such as Kalshi, act as a barometer of perceived credibility. The slight increase in the probability of payments arriving before June (from 14% to 21%) following the new statements suggests that some traders interpret the timeline change as a sign of greater resolve.

However, the fact that the overall probability of payments materializing before 2027 barely exceeds 38% speaks volumes: skepticism remains the prevailing view among those betting real money on the outcome.