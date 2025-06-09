The new payments for SSDI recipients are on the horizon, and thousands of beneficiaries are looking forward to receiving this money. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled three different paydays. All of these direct deposits will be deposited on a Wednesday. The first round of payments will be delivered on the second Wednesday of June and the last one on the fourth.

Bear in mind that none of these 3 paydays will be for you if you receive either Supplemental Security Income benefits on May 30 or Social Security Disability Insurance on June 3, 2025. This is because the Wednesday payments are only for those who started receiving payments after April 30, 1997, and who are not collecting SSI benefits in the United States.

Requirements for all SSDI recipients to get the June 11 payment

These requirements depend on the way you qualify for Disability Insurance. For example, if you are a worker, you must have paid enough tax to the Social Security Administration as you worked.

What is more, your disability or medical condition must meet the strict definition of disability. This definition has been given by Social Security, and all applicants must have a qualifying disability or they will not receive approval.

Remember that the disability you have must prevent you from working for over a year. Once you receive approval, your birthday must match the conditions set by Social Security to get SSDI on June 11, 2025.

For example, you must have been born from the 1st to the 10th to receive the SSDI payment on June 11, 2025. Those born from the 11th to the 20th will receive it on June 18. After that date, they will collect their disability payments on June 25, 2025.

Spouses could get SSDI benefits on the worker’s record if they meet the requirements. For example, they are at least 62 years old, or is looking after a dependent child under 16, or taking care of a child with a disability. Children who are under 18 and unmarried may qualify for benefits on the worker’s record too.

Who will receive $1,439 from SSDI in June?

As of April 2025, this is the average benefit for Disability Insurance. Besides, if you are a worker with a disability, the average payment for this group is $1,581. Eligible spouses receive a lot less.

In fact, the average disability benefit for spouses of workers on SSDI is just $439, while the children’s average payment is $511. Thus, it is about 72 dollars higher than the average payment for spouses.

Some workers may have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, had jobs covered by the SSA, and filed at the required age to collect Social Security Disability Insurance. Hence, they could receive the largest disability benefits available in 2025. This check or direct deposit can be up to $4,018 on June 11, 18, or 25.