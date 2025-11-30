While the federal government keeps national stimulus checks frozen, three states stand out for the generosity, speed, and scope of their direct relief programs in November and December 2025.

Alaska, New York, and California are not only sending stimulus checks this month, but their checks are the largest and benefit the most people nationwide.

Alaska: the highest check per person in the country

Alaskan residents are currently receiving the most anticipated annual payment in the United States: the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which las year reached$1,702 per person ($1,403 of the base dividend plus $299 of energy bonus). This year, the check was reduced to $1,000 per eligible person.

Nearly 650,000 residents automatically qualify if they lived in the state year-round and have no serious criminal convictions. The final installments are being deposited between November and early December, making this the largest single payment currently being distributed across the U.S.

New York: the most ambitious program against inflation

New York State implemented the nation’s first inflation-specific rebate in 2025. 8 million households are receiving between $300 and $500 (more if they have dependents) as compensation for the high cost of living, especially in New York City.

The payments, which began in September, continue to arrive in November and December for those who filed their 2023 tax returns with incomes below $80,000 (individual) or $160,000 (couple). The program, spearheaded by Governor Kathy Hochul, has already distributed more than $2 billion and is considered the largest statewide effort of its kind in recent history.

California: Monthly payments that never stop

The Golden State maintains two active fronts of direct aid. On the one hand, the California Climate Credit provides monthly credits of between $35 and $259 on the electricity and gas bills of millions of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E customers. Meanwhile, local programs like Sacramento Family First and other pilot programs in Los Angeles and San Francisco continue to send up to $725 one-time or monthly payments to low-income families.

In total, more than 10 million Californians continue to receive economic relief every month through the end of December, making California the state with the most continuous and widespread stimulus program.

Remember that none of these stimulus checks come from a federal initiative, but they are, each one of them, part of their respective states.