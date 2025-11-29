In December 2025, many Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will find a surprise in their bank accounts: two payments instead of one. This isn’t due to a bureaucratic error or a sudden act of government generosity, but rather a simple quirk of the calendar that forces the Social Security Administration (SSA) to advance funds to avoid delays.

If you’re one of them, the first deposit will arrive on Monday, December 1, covering your usual monthly expenses. The second, scheduled for Wednesday, December 31, will actually be your January 2026 payment, delayed because New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday, a federal holiday that closes banks.

The essence of the SSI program

The SSI program designed to support people with disabilities, low-income seniors, and children who meet strict income thresholds, offering a lifeline against poverty by covering basic needs such as housing, food, and healthcare.

For 2025, the maximum federal amounts remain at $967 for eligible individuals, $1,450 for couples, and $484 for essential workers, but the second December check will incorporate a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026, raising those figures to $994, $1,491, and $497 respectively.

Who’s eligible for the SSI benefits: the basic requirements