Why current Social Security beneficiaries should consider lowering expenses before 2033

— Why waiting until 2032 to adjust your budget could leave you without good options

Every year, the Social Security Board of Trustees releases its long-term analysis. The most recent document, published in May 2025, contains a direct warning for anyone who currently receives or plans to claim retirement benefits in the next decade. So far, the board has not published this year’s inform, so, we’ve got to stick to last year’s.

“The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund will be depleted in 2033. After that, recurring income will only be able to pay 77% of scheduled benefits, falling to 69% by 2099,” you can read in the 2025 Trustees Report Summary.

That means, without legislative reform, a person who gets $1,500 per month today would see their income drop to $1,155 starting in 2033. This reduction is automatic — it does not require any additional vote from Congress.

The current situation for Social Security beneficiaries

In the 2024 report, the depletion date for the OASI Fund was 2034. Now it has moved one year closer. Two main reasons explain this change:

The Social Security Fairness Act of 2025 eliminated two provisions: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). This increased benefits for workers who also have state or local pensions, speeding up the use of reserves.

Lower-for-longer fertility assumptions mean fewer workers entering the system for each retired person.

The Disability Insurance (DI) fund is in good shape — it is projected to pay 100% of its benefits through at least 2099. However, that does not help retirees.

Income cuts directly affect health. People who reduce spending on medication, skip meals, or delay dental care because their pension drops by 20% have higher hospitalization rates.

The real risk is not the system going broke, but a silent benefit cut

Social Security will not disappear. What will change is its paying power. When the OASI Fund runs out, the law requires that only the benefits covered by current payroll taxes be paid. There is no emergency plan.

According to the SSA’s own statement, “the trustees insist that the sooner Congress acts, the better, because more options become available and can be phased in gradually.” But Congress is not forced to act before 2033. History shows that reforms often come at the last minute, sometimes with cuts for people already retired.

A 23% reduction is like losing more than three months of income every year. For a couple that depends on Social Security for 80% of their income, the yearly shortfall would exceed $7,000.

Social Security alert: The next six years are your real window to act

Today is 2026, so we have seven years until 2033. Still, many experts recommend having your plan ready before 2032 — that is, within the next six years. Significant financial adjustments (increasing savings, paying off debt, or changing investments) take time to implement.

A 57-year-old worker planning to retire at 65 can still:

Contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA for six consecutive years.

to a traditional or Roth IRA for six consecutive years. Pay down or eliminate their mortgage.

or eliminate their mortgage. Get training for a part-time job in retirement.

Someone who waits until 2032 will have fewer options and will face the pressure of rushed decisions.

Three concrete actions any beneficiary can take today

Calculate your adjusted benefit:

Use the official calculator at ssa.gov (no account needed) to estimate your payment at age 62, at full retirement age, and at 70. Then apply a 23% reduction from 2033 onward. The difference is what you will need to cover from other sources.

Delay claiming benefits if your health allows it:

Waiting until age 70 increases your monthly payment by 8% for each year after full retirement age. That bump partially offsets a future cut. For example, a base benefit of $2,000 at age 67 could become $2,480 at age 70. Even with the 77% payout, you would receive $1,909 instead of $1,540.

Diversify your income with liquid and safer assets:

Not everything has to be in volatile investments. Fixed deferred annuities and high-yield savings accounts can provide a reliable cushion. The goal is not to beat the market, but to secure at least 80% of your basic expenses without relying solely on Social Security.