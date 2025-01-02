Only those retirees who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 and those who are receiving Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits can receive the January 3 payment. The rest of the retirees will be eligible for one of the three Wednesday payments in the United States. In their case, they will be based on their birthdays.

For example, if your birthday is early on the month, you are not on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and you got benefits after April 30, 1997, your Social Security payments will be due on the second Wednesday in January.

Social Security payments after January 3, 2025

The second Wednesday in January will be on January 8. Thus, you will receive this payment in less than a week if you qualify. That is, if born from 1-10, regardless of the month. Other retirees may have been born from 11-20. Hence, their check or direct deposit will be issued on the third Wednesday in January.

In this case, it will be delivered on January 15, 2025. The last payment in January for retirees will be on the 22nd. This will be your payday if:

you are not receiving SSI

you began collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997

your birth date is from 21-31 (no matter the month or year)

you filed and got approval

Good news, Social Security includes the 2025 COLA increase

Now, it is time to receive the announced 2.5% COLA increase to all Social Security retirement benefit payments. For example, the average check in December 2024 was $1,927.

After the 2.5% COLA increase, the average payment for retirees will be about $1,976. That is approximately 50 dollars extra on average. Of course, this is only possible if you get so much money.

Lower payments will receive fewer dollars from the Social Security Administration. For example, if you qualify for a check or direct deposit worth $1,000, your new amount will be about $1,025. or just 512.5 if it was $500 in December.