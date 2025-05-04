Believe it or not, the Social Security Administration (SSA) can pay up to $2,831 to eligible retirees. Retirement benefits are not meant to be the only source of income once you stop working. That is why you should save money and make contributions to your 401(k) retirement savings accounts. Other people prefer to invest in bonds, the stock market, or buy properties.

Still, it is possible to grow your future benefits if you have not filed for retirement yet. Of course, it will depend on your age whether the boost will be higher or not. Bear in mind that Social Security will pay higher benefits to those who paid more taxes as they worked. So, one simple tip is to increase your wage as much as you can.

Who can receive $2,831 from Social Security in May?

Retirees who have filed at 62 in 2025 and meet 4 conditions can get $2,831. Of course, depending on the payday you qualify for, you can receive your payment on May 14, 21, or 28:

Retirement benefit payments due on May 14: if born from 1-10

Retirement benefit payments due on May 21: if born from 11-20

Retirement benefit payments due on May 28: if born from 21-31

These paydays can be for retirees who qualify for a low or really high Social Security payment. However, if you meet the 4 requirements, you will get $2,831:

Applied for Social Security at 62

at 62 Worked for a minimum of 35 years

The jobs you had were covered by Social Security (paid payroll taxes, check it on your Statement to see how much you paid and future possible amounts)

(paid payroll taxes, check it on your Statement to see how much you paid and future possible amounts) Workers must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years (or more).

Social Security payments of $5,108 or $4,018

Retirement benefit payments could be even higher if you decide to delay retirement or not claim them until you reach Full Retirement Age. At Full Retirement Age (67 if born after 1960), you can receive 100% of your benefits.

On the contrary, those who file at 62 get 30% reductions. This could be a big bite that not many retirees can afford. Many seniors overlook inflation and soaring prices.

Both factors can make their retirement benefit payments shrink. To get 24 percent extra from the Administration, workers can delay retirement until they turn 70 years old.

This is only possible if your health is good and you are willing to carry on working. Generally, the average payments are much lower. For example, as of March 2025, the average payment for retired workers is just $1,997, up from $1,980 in February.

A good way to improve your finances is to apply for Supplemental Security Income. SSI payments can give you an average of $592. Thus, it is important to claim them when your monthly payment is too low in retirement. File as soon as you can to avoid facing financial difficulties in the U.S.