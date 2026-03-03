Texas runs one of the biggest SNAP benefits programs in the country. Over 3.5 million residents get food assistance every month. Working families, elderly folks, people with disabilities, you name it.

The benefits land on your Lone Star Card, which you use like a regular debit card at any store that takes SNAP. You can buy the basics with it: produce, meat, dairy, bread, cereals, that kind of thing.

The aid initiative is managed at a state level by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The federal government puts up the money, but HHSC coordinates everything on the ground, from taking applications to deciding who qualifies and making sure benefits actually get out to people across the state.

SNAP Payment Dates in Texas in March 2026

When your benefits hit depends on the last digits of your EDG (Eligibility Determination Group) number. There are two separate schedules based on when you were first certified.

Group 1: Households certified after June 1, 2020 (Last two digits of your EDG number)

March 16: EDG ends in 00-03 or 54-57

March 17: EDG ends in 04-06 or 58-60

March 18: EDG ends in 07-10 or 61-64

March 19: EDG ends in 11-13 or 65-67

March 20: EDG ends in 14-17 or 68-71

March 21: EDG ends in 18-20 or 72-74

March 22: EDG ends in 21-24 or 75-78

March 23: EDG ends in 25-27 or 79-81

March 24: EDG ends in 28-31 or 82-85

March 25: EDG ends in 32-34 or 86-88

March 26: EDG ends in 35-38 or 89-92

March 27: EDG ends in 39-41, 46-49 or 93-95

March 28: EDG ends in 42-45, 50-53 or 96-99

Group 2: Households certified before June 1, 2020 (Last digit of your EDG number)