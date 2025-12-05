For the millions of Texans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help put food on the table, the end of 2025 and beginning of 2026 mark a challenging period of transition. This span of time involves the return to a normal benefit distribution schedule following a period of disruption, coupled with the rollout of some of the most consequential changes to program work rules in years.

Let’s go step-by-step: let’s check the confirmed SNAP payment calendar for December, the current benefit amounts, and the forthcoming federal mandates is essential for recipients to manage their household budgets and maintain their eligibility without interruption.

The restoration of regular SNAP operations in Texas

After a federal government shutdown caused significant delays and reduced benefits in November 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed that the regular payment cycle will resume for December.

In Texas, this means the state’s long-standing, staggered distribution system will be in full effect throughout the month. Concurrently, recipients must prepare for a new era of program rules.

Texas SNAP Benefits in December 2025

Texas administers SNAP benefits through the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), depositing funds onto recipients’ Lone Star Cards each month . For December 2025, benefits will be distributed from December 1 through December 28.

Households certified after June 1st, 2020, receive benefits between the 16th and 28th of the month, based on the last two digits of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

EDG # ends in Benefits available 00-03 16th of the month 04-06 17th of the month 07-10 18th of the month 11-13 19th of the month 14-17 20th of the month 18-20 21st of the month 21-24 22nd of the month 25-27 23rd of the month 28-31 24th of the month 32-34 25th of the month 35-38 26th of the month 39-41 27th of the month 42-45 28th of the month 46-49 27th of the month 50-53 28th of the month 54-57 16th of the month 58-60 17th of the month 61-64 18th of the month 65-67 19th of the month 68-71 20th of the month 72-74 21st of the month 75-78 22nd of the month 79-81 23rd of the month 82-85 24th of the month 86-88 25th of the month 89-92 26th of the month 93-95 27th of the month 96-99 28th of the month

Households certified before June 1st, 2020, receive benefits between the 1st and 15th of the month, based on the last digit of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

EDG # ends in Benefits available 0 1st of the month 1 3rd of the month 2 5th of the month 3 6th of the month 4 7th of the month 5 9th of the month 6 11th of the month 7 12th of the month 8 13th of the month 9 15th of the month

For December 2025, standard maximum benefit amounts are in effect, as shown in the table below .

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit 1 person $298 2 people $546 3 people $785 4 people $994 5 people $1,183 6 people $1,421 7 people $1,571 8 people $1,789 Each additional person + $218

Major ABAWD Work Rule Changes Effective 2026

Driven by the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, work requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) are being dramatically expanded and tightened .

While states are implementing these complex changes on slightly varied timelines, the core adjustments—which raise the age limit and strip away key exemptions—will fundamentally alter eligibility for a broad swath of the SNAP population starting in early 2026.

The key changes are a major expansion of who is subject to the rules and the removal of several safety nets.

Expanded Age Range : The most sweeping change is that the ABAWD rules now apply to adults aged 18 through 64 . Previously, the cutoff was age 54. This means adults aged 55 to 64 are newly subject to these work requirements .

Removal of Exemptions : Critical exemptions that previously protected vulnerable populations have been eliminated. The following groups are no longer automatically exempt and must now meet the work requirements to retain benefits : Veterans People experiencing homelessness Young adults (age 24 or younger) who aged out of foster care

Stricter Criteria for Parents: The definition of a “dependent” has been tightened. Previously, having a child under 18 in the household could provide an exemption. Now, the child must be under 14 for a parent to be exempt from the ABAWD time limit .

The fundamental ABAWD rule remains: unless exempt, individuals can only receive SNAP benefits for 3 months in any 36-month period unless they meet a work requirement of at least 80 hours per month.