The United States Department of Agriculture will continue issuing SNAP benefits in June. Only eligible recipients can receive Food Stamps on their EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards. Once they collect the amount they are entitled to, they will be able to spend this money on any authorized retailer, grocery store, or farmer’s market.

For your information, the SNAP program only allows recipients to buy eligible food items. In this way, USDA ensures that beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can afford to buy nutritious food. What is more, Food Stamp recipients can benefit from other programs to help them boost their payments. For example, recipients can take part in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

SNAP payment dates in June 2025

All 50 States will deliver SNAP payments in June. Apart from the 50 States, you could collect Food Stamps in Guam, the United States Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Maximum payment amounts may differ.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Alaska: June 1

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Connecticut: June 1 to 3

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Hawaii: June 3 to 5

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Montana: June 2 to 6

Nebraska: June 1 to 5

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Hampshire: June 5

New Jersey: June 1 to 5

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

North Dakota: June 1

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Oregon: June 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in June 2025

Rhode Island: June 1

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: June 1

Virginia: June 1 to 7

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Wyoming: June 1 to 4

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: June 1

Maximum SNAP payment amounts may differ. For example, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands can pay a lot more than the 48 contiguous States and D.C.

SNAP amounts in June

USDA will continue delivering the same maximum amounts to eligible recipients through September 30, 2025. Probably, the new maximum SNAP amounts will be unveiled in August.

So, the maximum amounts are the same as in May. A single person can receive up to $292 in the 48 contiguous States while it could be up to $586 in Alaska, $376 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, $431 in Guam and $517 in Hawaii.

In the 48 contiguous States, other possible maximum amounts in June will be:

Household Size and maximum amount in the 48 contiguous States & DC

1: $292

2: $536

3: $768

4: $975

5: $1,158

6: $1,390

7: $1,536

8: $1,756

Each additional person: $220