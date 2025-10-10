If you’re waiting for your SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits in Texas, payments are issued via the Lone Star Card (EBT) on a progressive schedule throughout the month, from October 1 to 28, 2025. The schedule depends on when your case was certified and the last digits of your Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

There are two main SNAP groups. The first are cases certified before June 1, 2020, who get payments from the 1st to 15th, based on the last digit of the EDG. Now, for cases certified on or after June 1, 2020, payments from the 16th to 28th, based on the last two digits of the EDG. No payments are issued for this group before the 16th.

Your SNAP benefits in Texas: Upcoming dates in October now confirmed

Check your EDG on your approval letter or by calling 2-1-1 to confirm. Payments usually arrive early in the morning on the listed day. Since we’re already on October 10th, there are still eighteen payment rounds to complete this month’s calendar.

For Cases Before June 2020 (Last Digit of EDG)

Date Last Digit of EDG October 10 None October 11 6 October 12 7 October 13 8 October 14 None October 15 9 October 16-28 None (for this group)

For Cases After June 2020 (Last Two Digits of EDG)

Date Last Two Digits of EDG October 10-15 None October 16 00-03 or 54-57 October 17 04-06 or 58-60 October 18 07-10 or 61-64 October 19 11-13 or 65-67 October 20 14-17 or 68-71 October 21 18-20 or 72-74 October 22 21-24 or 75-78 October 23 25-27 or 79-81 October 24 28-31 or 82-85 October 25 32-34 or 86-88 October 26 35-38 or 89-92 October 27 39-41, 46-49 or 93-95 October 28 42-45, 50-53 or 96-99

The SNAP benefits now increased: the top payment is up to 2.8%

Starting October 1, 2025, the SNAP benefit has been boosted through the annual COLA to reflect a modest 2.7% to 2.8% increase over last fiscal year, to help keep up with rising food prices. The boost is applied to the maximum monthly allotments for eligible households, based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan, which estimates the cost of a nutritious diet.

For the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia (this includes Texas), the maximum benefits scale with family size : a household with one person is eligible for up to $298, while a couple can get up to $546. For families of three, the cap is $785, and a household of four, the most common size can get up to $994.

Larger families see further increases, with five members eligible for $1,183, six for $1,421, seven for $1,571, and eight for $1,789. Each member beyond eight raises the maximum allotment by $218. These are for the full benefit for a household with no net income, but amounts are reduced by income and deductions.

Are SNAP payments delayed due to the government shutdown?

No, SNAP payments are not delayed due to the government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025. For the month of October, benefits continue to be issued and distributed on the regular schedule across all states, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had already allocated and released funds in advance through its electronic benefit transfer (EBT) system.