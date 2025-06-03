USDA and its Food and Nutrition Service ensure that SNAP applicants who qualify get timely benefits to eligible households. Obviously, all eligible applicants must have the opportunity to take part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program within the time limit. In this way, the Agency makes sure that all the citizens and households that meet all the requirements receive Food Stamps as soon as possible to avoid food insecurity.

Generally, this time limit is 30 days once you have submitted your application. However, there is an exception to the rule. Some applicants may be in a very difficult financial situation, and they may get SNAP benefits within 7 days of application. To achieve so, they must meet all the conditions set by the USDA for expedited service.

SNAP expedited service

In order to receive expedited services, an applicant household must have a very low income and few resources. These SNAP benefits are often known as “emergency benefits”. In some States like California, CalFresh benefits may take no more than 3 days if you qualify for expedited service.

As a matter of fact, households with less than $150 in monthly countable income and $100 or less in liquid assets qualify for expedited service to get them in June 2025. Do not forget that the countable amount of self-employment income is the amount after 50% of the current gross income is subtracted or the amount after the allowable deductions are applied using the taxable method.

Once you apply for emergency SNAP benefits, a case manager will have to screen your Food Stamp eligibility. So, they will assess your household circumstances during an interview you have to take.

What if you are approved for emergency SNAP?

As matter of fact, all eligible applicants will get a letter. This letter will confirm the SNAP amount they are eligible for if they meet all the requirements established by the USDA.

Besides, the letter you will receive will also explain all the necessary verifications to make a decision for ongoing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Whether you receive normal or expedited service for SNAP benefits, you will get your money on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card. Remember that you will need to use a PIN.

A PIN is a Personal Identification Number to protect your EBT card. Bear in mind that you cannot ask for a replacement if your benefits are stolen so keeping your number secret is of utmost importance.

Never tell anyone your secret PIN, and cover the card reader when you enter the PIN number. This PIN number can be changed after each purchase. Use a safe PIN and not simple ones like 1234 or 1111. Lock your EBT card if possible or switch it off.

Some applicants may not qualify for emergency SNAP benefits. Nevertheless, they may still qualify for Food Stamps and they may receive it within 30 days, so instead of getting them in June, they may get them in July.