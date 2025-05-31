RSDI payments are for Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance recipients. All of them get money from the Social Security Administration (SSA), but the way people qualify is not the same. For example, you can receive survivor benefits even if you have never worked or paid taxes before. This is like that because you get benefits based on a worker’s record.

It could be from your parent or spouse, for instance. On the contrary, to receive Social Security retirement or Disability Insurance, you must have worked and paid enough taxes to the SSA. Otherwise, you will not be able to receive them. A senior aged 62 can receive retirement benefits as long as he or she has earned 40 work credits, that is, ten years of work. Now you have an idea of the way to qualify for RSDI payments, let’s see its paydays and schedule.

RSDI payment dates in June

RSDI benefits will be paid on June 3 if you received Social Security (Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance) before May 1997. Also, some RSDI recipients will collect their payments on June 3 if they are currently receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time.

So, you receive SSI on May 30 and RSDI on June 3. Therefore, there will be some recipients who can collect 2 different payments in less than 1 week. The thing is, many other retirees, survivors, and SSDI recipients got benefits, but not before May 1997, and they are not on SSI either.

Therefore, it is important to highlight that there will be three RSDI payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays in June. Those who qualify can only receive one of them.

June 3: on benefits before May 1997

June 3: On both SSI and Social Security

June 11: born from 1-10

June 18: born from 11-20

June 25: born from 21-31

RSDI payment amounts (average)

Social Security can pay up to $5,108 to those retirees who file at the age of 70, worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and whose earnings were the same or higher than the taxable maximum for 35 years.

Average amounts are:

Old-Age and Survivors Insurance: $1,911.61

Retirement benefits: $1,948.17

Retired workers: $1,999.97

Spouses of retired workers: $948.38

Children of retired workers: $924.65

Survivor benefits: $1,565.52

Children of deceased workers: $1,138.61

Widowed mothers and fathers: $1,310.89

Nondisabled widow(er)s: $1,861.92

Disabled widow(er)s: $953.52

Parents of deceased workers: $1,697.29

Disability Insurance: $1,439.98

Disabled workers: $1,581.88

Spouses of disabled workers: $439.61

Children of disabled workers: $511.91

Source: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/quickfacts/stat_snapshot/