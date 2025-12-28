For the 62.2 million Americans who rely on monthly Social Security checks, the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA increment) announcement is a moment of anxious anticipation. A few weeks ago, the Social Security Administration confirmed that, starting in January, benefits will increase by 2.8%.

However, following the official announcement, one question lingers among economists and pension advocacy groups: Will it be enough? Are the Social Security benefits really offsetting inflation? Let’s take a look at the number for what 2026 brings.

Social Security Checks Are Rising in January

The figure, derived from a cold calculation of inflation, translates to an average increase of approximately $56 per month for the typical retiree, raising the average check from $2,013 to $2,069. For a tight-lipped family budget, any increase is welcome.

But in the context of seniors’ budgets, disproportionately impacted by inflation in several important categories, many see it as merely a band-aid on a leaky dam.

“This increase reflects a general slowdown in inflation, which is good macroeconomic news,” explains an economist at the Economic Policy Institute. “The bad news is that the basket of goods used to measure the adjustment doesn’t accurately reflect the reality of a retiree’s spending. As long as energy and housing prices continue to rise, and Medicare premiums keep increasing, that 2.8% will feel like a step backward.”

Why Your 2026 Social Security Raise Will Feel Smaller

The heart of the debate lies in the methodology. The COLA is determined using the Consumer Price Index known as CPI-W. This index, established in 1975 to automate increases, measures the spending patterns of urban workers, a demographic markedly different from that of retirees.

Critics have pointed out for years that the CPI-W underestimates the weight of items like healthcare, prescription drugs, and housing in an older adult’s budget, while giving greater weight to expenses such as transportation and education.

An alternative index, the CPI-E (where “E” stands for Elderly), which gives more weight to health, would consistently show higher inflation for this group. Changing the formula, however, requires action from Congress and opens a complex debate about the long-term costs for the program.

The Medicare Trap: Your Social Security Increase Impacted

The most direct blow to the purchasing power of the new COLA comes from another federal program: Medicare. For the vast majority of beneficiaries, the standard Medicare Part B premium, which covers outpatient medical services, is automatically deducted from their Social Security check.

The Administration announced that this premium will increase by $17.90 per month in 2026, reaching $202.90.

This means that, for the average beneficiary, more than $17 of the promised $56 increase will immediately go toward covering the higher cost of health insurance, leaving a total of less than $40 to deal with everything else: food, gas, utilities, and co-payments for medications.

“It’s an illusion of increase,” says Robert Henderson, president of a local AARP chapter. “People open the envelope in January, see a slightly higher number, but when they pay their bills they realize their actual purchasing power has stagnated or even declined. The disconnect between the COLA formula and the reality of retirees’ costs is becoming increasingly painful.”

A protection known as the “hold harmless” clause prevents an increase in Medicare premiums from reducing a beneficiary’s net check amount from one year to the next, but it only applies if the person was already enrolled in Medicare the previous year. For new enrollees and those with higher incomes, the impact will be total.