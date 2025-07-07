The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is still issuing food payments to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. SNAP recipients with households of 4 can receive up to $975 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. However, if you live in Hawaii or Guam, there are higher maximum amounts because of their cost of living.

For example, if you get the maximum amount for a household of 4 in Hawaii, you may have received up to $1,723 in July. A family of the same household size can receive up to $1,437 in Guam. Thus, it is a great deal more compared to the $975 you can get for 4 in the 48 States. Alaska has issued all the payments on July 1, but it can pay up to $1,953.

States delivering $975 SNAP payments from July 5

Many U.S. States are still distributing Food Stamps so SNAP recipients can save money when they buy the groceries they need each month. Some States start delivering benefits on the 5. For instance, Georgia, Indiana, New Hampshire, and Utah.

Discover the States that finished issuing payments in July and the ones where you can still receive essential money to buy nutritious food in the United States:

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Florida: July 1 to 28

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: July 1 to 9

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

North Dakota: July 1

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Utah: July 5 , 11 and 15

, 11 and 15 Vermont: July 1

Virginia: July 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: July 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

What is the average SNAP amount for 4 in the 48 States?

As a matter of fact, not all Americans on SNAP benefits qualify for the full amount for their group. Even if the maximum amount for a household size of 4 is $975, the minimum is a lot less.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average SNAP payment for 4 is just $726. Nevertheless, make use of all the possibilities the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offers.

Take for example, the Double Up Food Bucks program. It will allow you to get more groceries for less money. Basically, you get double the fruits and veggies because this program matches your SNAP EBT dollars up to a limit.