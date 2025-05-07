Retirees and people receiving SSDI benefits will soon collect a Social Security payment. These benefits can be up to $4,018 if you meet all the necessary requirements. While some recipients collected their monthly payment on the 3rd, others will not get it until May 28, 2025. Anyway, let’s see the Americans who can get up to $4,018 next week.

The first thing to get a monthly payment on May 14, regardless of the amount, is to have your birthday from the first day of the month through the tenth. What is more, you can’t have started collecting Social Security before May 1997. SSI recipients who are receiving SSDI or retirement benefits do not qualify for the May 14 payment.

Social Security for recipients born from 1-10, if eligible

Only those born from the 1st to the 10th who meet all the Social Security requirements can collect a payment on the 14th. If your birthday falls between the 11th and up to the 20th, then you will have to wait for 2 weeks for your retirement or SSDI benefit.

Other Social Security beneficiaries may collect their money on May 28. This will be the last payday for those citizens who qualify for one of the Wednesday payments.

However, SSI recipients will collect their June payment on May 30. It must be sent ahead of schedule to avoid paying SSI on the weekend. So, if you qualify for the June 3 payment and you are also on Supplemental Security Income, you qualify for the May 30 SSI payment.

How much can Social Security pay next week?

Although some eligible recipients can receive up to $4,018, others can get up to $5,108. However, for this maximum amount, you must have filed at the age of 70, apart from meeting other key requirements.

These large payments are only for high earners. In fact, you must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years. Also, it is essential to file at the required age.

For example, a retiree must have filed at Full Retirement Age to get up to $4,018. In conclusion, filed at FRA, work for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA and earn the taxable maximum all those years as well.