Gas prices are still low, but not everywhere in the United States. As of July 17, 2025, they were laying low with the national average for a gallon of regular decreasing to $3.16 said AAA Fuel Prices. Hopefully, tropical activity will not affect refineries because any damage to them can have a negative effect on gasoline prices, as well as other events taking place around the world.

The Golden State, California, seems to have the most expensive gas prices in the United States this summer of 2025. As a matter of fact, it has the highest prices for both regular and mid-grade. When it comes to premium, the highest price is in Hawaii, and California is in the second position. For diesel, Hawaii is in the top 1 with the highest price in the United States, and California comes second again.

Top ten states with the highest regular gas prices in the U.S.

It is interesting to see the most common summer destinations in the United States and gas prices. Popular summer destinations like New York, Colorado or Florida are not in the top ten.

Therefore, they are a great destination if what you need is to save some money on gas because you are driving for 3 or 4 thousand miles over the summer months.

California $4.506 Hawaii $4.482 Washington $4.391 Oregon $3.991 Nevada $3.762 Alaska $3.746 Idaho $3.478 Illinois $3.445 Utah $3.378 District of Columbia $3.335 Montana $3.260

Choosing the states with the lowest gas prices or avoiding the most expensive ones are not the only ways to save money on gasoline this summer vacation in the U.S. Safety and saving money on gasoline could also go hand in hand.

Save money on gas this summer in the U.S.

For example, it is important to keep tires properly inflated. This is a very simple way to save money while you a driving across the United States. Another important tip is to avoid aggressive driving.

Thus, it must be avoided things like hard braking and speeding. Besides, it is important to drive at steady speeds. Drivers can get the support of cruise control when they are on a highway.

Using gas price apps can also help you know where the best price is available and perhaps get discounts or vouchers. Why idle your car? Forget about idling because it uses a great deal of fuel and it will be money down the drain.

Don’t carry in your any unnecessary items; any excess weight increases your expenditure on gasoline or diesel. Are there any loyalty programs in the are you are travelling? Take advantage of them.

What is more, it is essential to check your car regularly and change the filter or oil whenever necessary. Fill it up on a Monday or Tuesday because prices are lower, and if possible, when it’s cooler (at dawn or dusk)

Sources: