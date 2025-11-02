The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program helps millions of low-income seniors, disabled individuals, and blind people with monthly payments. These usually arrive on the first business day of each month. In 2025, November 1 is a Saturday. But, what a surprise: there’s no new money on the accounts deposited today.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) avoids weekend delays by sending the full November payment early—on Friday, October 31. That means beneficiaries get their money ahead of time, but nothing lands in November itself. It’s not a reduction in benefits, just a calendar shift.

More than seven million people depend on SSI, and this happens whenever the first falls on a weekend or holiday. Planning is key: October covers November, so expect a quiet month until December.

Two SSI Payments in December 2025

December 2025 brings relief with two SSI deposits. The first comes Monday, December 1, covering that month’s benefit as usual. The second arrives Wednesday, December 31… but it’s actually January 2026’s payment, moved up.

New Year’s Day 2026 is a federal holiday, so the SSA pays early on the last business day of the prior month. This double deposit includes the 2.8% cost-of-living increase starting in 2026. Average benefits are around $943 for individuals or $1,450 for couples, plus state extras where available.

It’s the same yearly total, just bunched together. Check online or call 1-800-772-1213 if unsure. With direct deposit or Direct Express cards, funds arrive smoothly—helping people manage expenses without missing a beat.

SSI payments: what about the federal government shutdown?

With the federal government shutdown starting October 1, 2025, many worry about essential benefits like SSI. The good news is that SSI payments remain unaffected and continue on their regular schedule, even during a lapse in funding.

The SSA has a contingency plan in place, ensuring over 7.5 million recipients get their deposits without interruption. Offices stay open for critical services, like applications or appeals, though some in-person help might be limited due to reduced staff.

New claims could face delays, but existing payments flow steadily. This setup has protected benefits through past shutdowns, keeping financial support reliable for those who need it most.

How Much SSI Payments Will Increase from January 2026

Starting with that December 31, 2025, payment for January 2026, SSI benefits get a welcome 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to keep up with inflation. For the average individual recipient, this means an extra about $26 per month—boosting the typical check to around $969.

Couples see a similar proportional bump on their $1,450 base. It’s a modest rise, but it helps stretch dollars further amid rising costs. The SSA bases this on Consumer Price Index changes, and notices will arrive by mail or online soon.