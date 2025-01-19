USDA announced the SNAP COLA increase in the 48 contiguous States, the District of Columbia, Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands on October 10, 2024. However, Hawaii got a reduction. Although most people talk about the maximum amounts, little is known about the minimum amounts you could get from the Food Stamps program in the United States.
The minimum SNAP allotments will continue unchanged through September 30, 2025. As a matter of fact, these minimum amounts will vary from one place to another in some cases.
Minimum SNAP allotments
If your household size is one or two members:
- 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 23 dollars
- Guam: 35 dollars
- United States Virgin Islands: $30
- Alaska (Urban): $30
- Alaska (Rural 1): 39 dollars
- Alaska (Rural 2): $47
- Hawaii: $41
SNAP deductions in 2025
Here is the full list of SNAP deductions in the United States after the 2025 COLA:
1 or 2-member families:
- 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 1 to 3 members $204
- Guam: 1 to 3 members $409
- United States Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 members $180
- Alaska: 1 to 3 members $348
- Hawaii: 1 to 3 members $287
4-member families:
- 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 4 members $217
- Guam: 4 members $432
- United States Virgin Islands: 4 members $217
- Alaska: 4 members $348
- Hawaii: 4 members $287
5-member families:
- 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 5 members $254
- Guam: 4 members $507
- United States Virgin Islands: 5 members $254
- Alaska: 5 members $348
- Hawaii: 5 members $292
5-member families:
- 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 6+ members $291
- Guam: 6+ members $581
- United States Virgin Islands: 6+ members $291
- Alaska: 6+ members $364
- Hawaii: 6+ members $335
Maximum Excess Shelter Deductions
Another thing many SNAP applicants may be interested in knowing is the maximum shelter deductions. Again, they vary from one area to another, so let’s check the exact amounts through September 30, 2025.
Area Maximum & Amount
48 Contiguous States and the District of Columbia: $712
Alaska: $1,137
Hawaii: $959
Guam: $835
Virgin Islands: $561
Maximum Homeless Shelter Deductions
Area Maximum & Amount
48 Contiguous States and the District of Columbia: $190.30
Alaska: $190.30
Hawaii: $190.30
Guam: $190.30
Virgin Islands: $190.30
Therefore, there are no changes regardless of the place you are currently living if you make use of the maximum homeless shelter deduction.
