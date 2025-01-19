USDA announced the SNAP COLA increase in the 48 contiguous States, the District of Columbia, Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands on October 10, 2024. However, Hawaii got a reduction. Although most people talk about the maximum amounts, little is known about the minimum amounts you could get from the Food Stamps program in the United States.

The minimum SNAP allotments will continue unchanged through September 30, 2025. As a matter of fact, these minimum amounts will vary from one place to another in some cases.

Minimum SNAP allotments

If your household size is one or two members:

48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 23 dollars

Guam: 35 dollars

United States Virgin Islands: $30

Alaska (Urban): $30

Alaska (Rural 1): 39 dollars

Alaska (Rural 2): $47

Hawaii: $41

SNAP deductions in 2025

Here is the full list of SNAP deductions in the United States after the 2025 COLA:

1 or 2-member families:

48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 1 to 3 members $204

Guam: 1 to 3 members $409

United States Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 members $180

Alaska: 1 to 3 members $348

Hawaii: 1 to 3 members $287

4-member families:

48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 4 members $217

Guam: 4 members $432

United States Virgin Islands: 4 members $217

Alaska: 4 members $348

Hawaii: 4 members $287

5-member families:

48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 5 members $254

Guam: 4 members $507

United States Virgin Islands: 5 members $254

Alaska: 5 members $348

Hawaii: 5 members $292

5-member families:

48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia: 6+ members $291

Guam: 6+ members $581

United States Virgin Islands: 6+ members $291

Alaska: 6+ members $364

Hawaii: 6+ members $335

Maximum Excess Shelter Deductions

Another thing many SNAP applicants may be interested in knowing is the maximum shelter deductions. Again, they vary from one area to another, so let’s check the exact amounts through September 30, 2025.

Area Maximum & Amount

48 Contiguous States and the District of Columbia: $712

Alaska: $1,137

Hawaii: $959

Guam: $835

Virgin Islands: $561

Maximum Homeless Shelter Deductions

Area Maximum & Amount

48 Contiguous States and the District of Columbia: $190.30

Alaska: $190.30

Hawaii: $190.30

Guam: $190.30

Virgin Islands: $190.30

Therefore, there are no changes regardless of the place you are currently living if you make use of the maximum homeless shelter deduction.