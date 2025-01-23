The Social Security Administration (SSA) has had to reschedule the SSI payment for February. Generally, it is sent on the first day of the month. However, February 1 is Saturday. The agency cannot issue payments when offices and banks are not working. Thus, it will finally arrive on January 31, 2025.

SSI recipients will only have a single payday for February. Since the payments will be delivered ahead of schedule, on January 31, recipients will be able to make purchases and pay debt 24 hours in advance. But when will Social Security send the SSDI and retirement payments in February?

1st Social Security payments for retirement and SSDI

According to the Administration’s payment schedule, February 3, 2025, will be the first payment date. SSDI and retirees will receive the payment on the same day if:

they are receiving both SSI and Social Security (SSDI or retirement)

and (SSDI or retirement) they began collecting Social Security payments before May 1997

before May 1997 they remain eligible and do not break SSA rules

If you happen to be eligible for this payment, but it is not in your bank account on time or mailbox, wait for 3 mailing days before you call SSA. Sometimes banks may not be able to process all the payments on time for any technical difficulties.

Social Security if on benefits after April 30, 1997

The other rounds of payments will be delivered on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday in February. The exact dates will be February 12, February 19 and February 26, 2025.

If your birth date is from the first day of the month to the tenth, you will receive your Social Security (retirement or SSDI) payment on February 12, 2025. Those eligible recipients whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th will get money on the 19th.

Finally, you will not receive your monthly payment until February 26 if you were born after the 20th, regardless of the month. Maximum Social Security payments will be up to $5,108 if you were a high earner for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and filed at 70. Average payments will be about $1,976 claims SSA.