The SNAP benefit is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. It helps low-income families fight food insecurity. Several changes have been made in the recent years. However, the One Big, Beautiful Bill has brought several updates. In the first place, Food Stamps will not be for illegal aliens.

Thus, the One Big, Beautiful Bill will prevent illegal aliens from receiving SNAP benefits. Apart from this change to the eligibility of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, this bill also holds states accountable for the error rates when it comes to payment amounts each recipient collects. Besides, it strengthens work requirements.

SNAP work requirement changes

Previously, it was only possible to collect SNAP benefits for three months in a 3-year period if they do not work for at least 80 hours. Of course, some Americans can qualify for an exemption, but not those aged 18-54 who are ABAWD (Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents).

Exemptions are possible when you are pregnant, you have a qualifying disability, you are a veteran, you are taking care of your child in your household, or if you were in foster care on your 18th birthday and up to the age of 24.

The main change that the One Big, Beautiful Bill brings to the SNAP program is that the current age limit of 54 will be extended. Therefore, Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents will soon be up to age 64.

As a matter of fact, it is a much larger age increase than the previous one, which was from age 52 to 54. Bear in mind that exemptions have also been included for certain Native Americans living outside tribal lands.

Alien SNAP eligibility

The One Big, Beautiful Bill states that no individual who is a member of a household otherwise eligible to take part in the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) under this section shall be eligible to receive this food assistance as a member of a household unless:

is a resident of the United States of America

of the United States of America or a citizen or national of the United States

or national of the United States or an alien lawfully admitted for permanent resident as an immigrant as defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins stated that President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill is a win for farmers, ranchers, rural communities as well as American taxpayers.

She also claims that the One Big, Beautiful Bill marks the beginning of a new golden age for both America and American agriculture. Therefore, it is a historic piece of legislation that makes permanent the largest tax cuts in our history.

If you are facing a harsh financial situation, do not forget it is possible to apply for SNAP all year round. So far, an individual who meets all the requirements can get up to $292.

Sources: