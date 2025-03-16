SSI payments are about $714 on average while SSDI beneficiaries get about $1,580 on average. Despite the fact that the 2026 COLA increase projection is not high, it is still beneficial because many disability beneficiaries have a low income. Thus, these Social Security boosts will definitely come in handy regardless of the amount.

For those citizens who have no idea of what COLA is, it is the way Social Security updates payment amounts every year. It uses the Consumer Price Index to calculate how much SSI and SSDI may increase. For example, the last Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase was just 2.5%, but it was 8.7% in 2023.

2026 COLA Projection for SSDI and SSI

The Senior Citizens League has announced that the 2026 COLA could be about 2.2%. That is 0.3% lower than in 2025. In fact, it means prices have slightly gone down and inflation has cooled down as well.

However, SSI and SSDI recipients should take this 2.2% COLA projection with a pinch of salt. Although it is accurate, it is the projection for February. It will not be until October when the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveils the most important CPI-W of the year.

Social Security uses the CPI-W of the third quarter in 2024 and 2025 to see how inflation is. Then, SSA can work out the real COLA increase for 2026. Not sure how a 2.2% could boost your monthly payment? Check it out below.

SSI and SSDI after a possible 2.2% COLA in 2026

The maximum SSI payment for an individual is $967 in 2025. After a boost of just 2.2%, the new payment amount for Supplemental Security Income would be about $988 in 2026.

If you are an eligible married couple on SSI, the maximum benefit for 2 is $1,450 in 2025. After a 2.2% boost, it would be $1,481 in 2026. Thus, an individual could receive about 21 dollars extra and couples about $31 extra per month.

SSDI benefits are about $1,580 on average, so after a possible 2.2% COLA increase it would become about $1,615. See how other possible checks could be like: