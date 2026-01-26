The CalFresh Program, California’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has implemented a significant upgrade to its Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. The primary goal of this upgrade is to improve security protocols and reduce fraud. Starting in January 2025, the state government began mailing new EBT cards.

These cards incorporate EMV chip technology and also feature contactless payment capabilities, commonly known as tap pay. With this measure, California became the first state in the U.S. to provide beneficiaries with this advanced protection against benefit theft.

Your New CalFresh EBT Card Is Safer Than Ever

The effectiveness of this upgrade has been quantified. An 84% reduction in EBT benefit theft was observed in San Diego County following the distribution of these cards. Statewide, the overall decrease was 83%, a result also attributed to the implementation of complementary measures.

Among these measures is the ebtEDGE mobile application, which offers users the functionality to freeze the card, block transactions made online or out of state, and easily change the personal identification number or PIN.

The transition to the new EMV chip cards is mandatory for all participants in assistance programs that use this payment method. The question of who must make the switch has a broad answer. All CalFresh, CalWORKs, and any other assistance program beneficiaries who use EBT cards are required to migrate to the new payment device.

California’s Mandatory EBT Card Replacement

The process is designed to be automatic and requires no action from the user to receive the new card. The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) manages the mailing of the new cards to all existing cardholders in its database.

There is no need to submit a manual request to obtain the chip card. The only exception to this automatic process is in cases where the current card is lost or physically damaged. In those circumstances, the beneficiary can request a replacement that will already include the security chip technology.

New EBT Card FAQ: Activation, Security, and Common Questions

The change procedure consists of four steps: receive, activate, check balance, and destroy.

Receive the new card by mail.

the new card by mail. Activate your card by calling 1-877-328-9677, via the ebtEDGE app, or on the websitewww.ebt.ca.gov.

your card by calling 1-877-328-9677, via the ebtEDGE app, or on the websitewww.ebt.ca.gov. The balance is transferred automatically during activation.

is transferred automatically during activation. Destroy the old card.

Security Advantages of Your New EBT Card

The EMV chip generates a unique code for each transaction, preventing cloning or skimming. Tap pay reduces physical exposure. The ebtEDGE app allows you to monitor transactions in real time, freeze the card, and restrict unauthorized use.

Anyone who has not yet switched to a chip card should do so as soon as possible, or risk having their payments suspended shortly.

CalFresh payment dates for February 2026

Since we’re here, let’s do a quick review of the CalFresh deposit dates, which are made between the 1st and 10th of each month, according to the last digit of the case number:

Digit 1: February 1st.

February 1st. Digit 2: February 2nd.

February 2nd. Digit 3: February 3rd.

February 3rd. Digit 4: February 4th.

February 4th. Digit 5: February 5th.

February 5th. Digit 6: February 6.

February 6. Digit 7: February 7.

February 7. Digit 8: February 8.

February 8. Digit 9: February 9.

February 9. Digit 0: February 10.

Maximum aAmounts for CalFresh and SNAP Benefits in 2026

The maximum monthly benefits for the period October 2025 – September 2026 are:

1 person: $298

$298 2 people: $546

$546 3 people: $785

$785 4 people: $994

$994 5 people: $1,183

$1,183 6 people: $1,421

$1,421 7 people: $1,571

$1,571 8 people: $1,789

$1,789 Additional member: +$218

The actual amount depends on the household’s net income and deductions, without exceeding these limits. Updating the card does not change the amount, deposit date, or eligibility status.