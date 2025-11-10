With the start of a new week, dozens of millions of Americans eagerly await their monthly Social Security payments, which help cover basic needs. This week, beginning Sunday, November 9, marks a pivotal moment for a specific group of beneficiaries: those born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

According to the official Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, your retirement, disability, or survivor payments will be issued on Wednesday, November 12, the second Wednesday of the month.

This disbursement, which benefits approximately one-third of the 70 million monthly recipients, includes the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) valid until December 2025, stand for a modest but vital increase in times of persistent inflation.

Social Security groups that will not receive payments this week

However, not all beneficiaries in this category will see a new payment this week. Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 already received their payment on November 3, as part of the veterans exception in the system. For Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the November payment was moved up to October 31 because November 1 fell on a weekend.

Other groups will not see their payments this week and will have to wait a little longer. Those born between the 11th and 20th of any month will have to wait until the third Wednesday of the month, November 19th, to collect their retirement, disability, or survivor benefits.

Similarly, the group of beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month will face an even greater delay, with their payment scheduled for the fourth Wednesday, November 26.

Maximum and average Social Security amounts in November

Regarding the amounts, retirees can receive advance payments that reflect both the COLA and their historical contributions. By November 2025, the maximum benefit at full retirement age (67 years) reaches $4,018 per month, reserved for those who contributed the maximum taxable salary for 35 years and claim their pension at the optimal time.

In contrast, those who opt for early retirement at age 62 will see a maximum of $2,831, equivalent to 70% of the full amount—a common choice, but one that reduces long-term income.

The average for retired workers, which covers the majority, is around $2,008 per month, according to updated SSA data for August 2025, with slight variations expected this month. These amounts do not include deductions for Medicare Part B and serve as a basis for budgeting, keeping in mind that the COLA aims to offset rising food and housing prices.

A warning from experts for American retiree

However, amid this monthly routine, financial experts like Dave Ramsey and the influential organization AARP are issuing an urgent warning: don’t rely solely on Social Security for retirement. In a recent analysis, Ramsey, known for his aggressive approach to personal savings, predicts that the program’s trust fund could be depleted by 2035, potentially cutting benefits by 20-25%.

“Social Security covers only 40% of typical retirement expenses; don’t expect the government to bail you out,” he warns, recommending early claims in select cases and prioritizing savings in plans like 401(k)s or Roth IRAs.

AARP supports this view, revealing that nearly 50% of Americans plan to base their retirement on these payments, a mistake that underestimates structural risks. They urge diversifying income streams, delaying claims until age 70 to maximize up to $5,108 per month in ideal scenarios, and advocating for legislative reforms.

While the 2.8% COLA forecast for 2026 offers temporary relief, these leaders insist: financial discipline is the true shield against uncertainty. Before making any decision, get in your with your financial advisor or retirement expert, since this article is just for information purposes.