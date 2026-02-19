The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides monthly cash assistance to people who have little money and meet specific demographic or medical criteria. Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, which depend on years of payroll taxes paid into the system, SSI functions as a needs-based program funded by general tax revenues.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) manages the SSI program, but the eligibility rules revolve around income levels, asset limits, and personal circumstances rather than work history.

SSI Eligibility 2026: Income Limits and Resource Rules Explained

To qualify for SSI in 2026, an applicant must be 65 or older, blind, or have a disability that prevents substantial work. The disability standard matches the definition used for Social Security Disability Insurance, requiring a medical condition expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

For non-blind individuals, the threshold for substantial gainful activity in 2026 is set at $1,690 per month in earnings, meaning anyone capable of earning above that amount generally does not qualify as disabled under the program’s rules .

Citizenship, Residency, and Other Basic Requirements for SSI

SSI eligibility carries strict citizenship and residency provisions. Applicants must be United States citizens or fall into specific categories of qualified noncitizens, with most green card holders facing a five-year waiting period before they can apply .

The program also requires physical presence in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands. People living in public shelters or certain medical institutions may still qualify, though their payment amounts often change based on living arrangements.

The SSA also screens for fugitive felons and individuals violating parole or probation, who remain ineligible regardless of financial need. These provisions reflect the program’s design as a safety net for specific populations meeting both financial and behavioral criteria.

The Resource Limits That Determine Eligibility

Beyond monthly income, SSI examines what applicants own. Countable resources include cash, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and real estate apart from the primary home. The limits have remained unchanged for decades despite inflation. An individual in 2026 can have no more than $2,000 in countable assets. For married couples where both spouses qualify, the limit is $3,000.

Certain assets do not count toward these caps; for example, a home an individual lives in is excluded regardless of value. One vehicle used for transportation also falls outside the resource calculation. Household goods and personal effects are excluded, as are burial funds up to $1,500 per person. These exclusions prevent the program from penalizing basic ownership of a residence or a car needed for daily life.

Income Calculations and What Counts When Applying for SSI

SSI distinguishes between earned income, which comes from wages or self-employment, and unearned income, which includes pensions, unemployment benefits, and Social Security payments. Certain income sources are excluded entirely, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, and most tax refunds .

The first $20 of most income received in a month is not counted. For earned income, the first $65 plus half of anything beyond that also gets disregarded. This design attempts to make work marginally more attractive for recipients who can engage in some employment. Students under 22 who regularly attend school can exclude up to $2,410 in monthly earnings, with an annual cap of $9,730 for 2026 .

Updated SSI Amounts: The 2026 Payments

Once eligibility is established, payment amounts depend on living arrangements and countable income. The maximum federal payment for an eligible individual living in their own household is $994 per month for 2026. Eligible couples receive $1,491 combined. An essential person, defined as someone who lives with a recipient and provides necessary care, can receive $498 monthly .

Living in someone else’s household reduces these amounts. For individuals residing in another person’s home and receiving food or shelter there, the payment drops to $662.67 monthly. Couples in this situation receive $994 combined. These reductions reflect the concept of in-kind support and maintenance, where the program assumes the household arrangement covers some basic needs.

Institutionalization triggers deeper cuts. When Medicaid pays for more than half the cost of care in a medical facility, the SSI payment falls to $30 per month, intended for small personal needs rather than living expenses.