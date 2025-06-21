It is possible that if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, your Social Security retirement benefit is deposited on June 25, 2025. However, if you are also receiving Supplemental Security Income while on retirement benefits, your monthly payment will be delivered on July 3, 2025. Another requirement to collect your payment on June 25 is to have started receiving benefits after April 30, 1997.

Of course, it is essential to have worked before and have jobs covered by the Social Security Administration before you can collect any of these payments. Filing and approval are required. The minimum age to start receiving retirement benefits is 62, but only if you have earned 40 work credits. Those who have not achieved it must continue paying payroll taxes until they qualify.

Social Security deposits of $2,002 on June 25th

As of May 2025, the average retirement benefit is $2,002 for all retired workers. It is a considerable amount of money, and it has kept increasing since the beginning of 2025.

However, this is just informational, and not all retired workers collect this payment amount. Social Security payment amounts depend on these factors:

The age you file for Social Security can reduce or increase your monthly payment. At Full Retirement Age, you get 100% of your benefits.

The wages you had or have in your jobs matter

The jobs you have must be covered by the SSA to pay taxes and collect benefits

The number of years you work also matters. For example, if you work for 35 years, you get no reductions. However, if you work for just 30 years, 5 years will count as $0 in earnings because SSA calculates your amount using the 35 years with the highest earnings.

The maximum retirement benefit will be $5,108 at the age of 70. Only a few high earners can receive it if they meet all the criteria set by the SSA. At Full Retirement Age, payments can be up to $4,018 and up to $2,831 at 62.

Social Security average amounts for the June 25 payments

Even if retired workers can receive $2,002 on average on June 25, there are other Social Security recipients who can get money on June 25. For example, it will also be the payday for spouses and children of retired workers who get benefits on the worker’s record.

They can receive about $950 (a spouse) and $925 (children) on average. Besides, SSDI recipients on benefits after April 30, 1997, whose birth date is from 21-31.

SSDI payments can be about $1,581 on average. As you can see, they are not as high as the retirement benefits. The obvious reason is the fact that a disability does not allow you to continue working and paying taxes to the SSA.

Apart from retirees and SSDI recipients, survivors may also collect the June 25 payment if they meet all the requirements. On average, survivors receive about $1,566. For further details, visit the source at SSA’s website: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/quickfacts/stat_snapshot/.