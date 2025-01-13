SSI is the Supplemental Security Income program. This program gets funds from the Federal Government and generally issues monthly payments on the first day of the month. However, this has not been the case in January and will not be either in February. The last payment, for January, was due on December 31, 2024.

What is more, the SSI payment for February will be delivered on January 31, 2025. The good news is that all eligible recipients will get their payment on the same day. Therefore, there are no alternative paydays like for Social Security retirement or SSDI payments.

SSI checks to be sent out in 18 days

The January 31 payday for the Supplemental Security Income program will have 3 maximum amounts for eligible beneficiaries:

$1,450 if you qualify for the full amount for married couples

$967 if you are an individual and get no reductions

$484 if you are an essential person

These are the new amounts after COLA. Remember that in 2024, the maximum amount for married couples was $1,415. Individuals could get up to $943 and $472 for an essential person.

Why is the February SSI payment due in late January?

All SSI recipients must keep the money they receive on January 31 for February. The Supplemental Security Income checks and direct deposits will be issued on the previous business day because February 1 falls on the weekend.

The Social Security Administration can never pay benefits or schedule them on holidays or on the weekend. That is why this February’s payments will need to be scheduled in advance.

SSI payments are for Americans with a low income who have no resources, or little. Apart from that they must have a qualifying disability, be blind or at least 65 years old. If you are in this situation and you are not receiving these payments, it is high time you applied for them. The SNAP program can also be of great support to buy food.